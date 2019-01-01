PTI, GDA continue efforts to oust Murad-led Sindh govt

HYDERABAD: In the wake of Supreme Court’s warning against imposition of governor’s rule on Sindh, the provincial chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday continued its efforts to weaken Pakistan Peoples Party within the assembly and maintain political pressure on it.

PTI parliamentary party leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, who along with Governor Imran Ismail spent the last two days in Khangarh and discussed modalities of a future government with Mahars of Ghotki, held consultations with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) secretary general Ayaz Latif Palijo, who heads the Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT). Mr Shaikh also met provincial general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in this regard.

MPA Shaikh, who accompanied him, quoted from findings of the SC-mandated joint investigation team (JIT) and said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and their business associate Anwer Majeed were facing charges of involvement in a massive corruption scam.

He said the CM allegedly facilitated corruption instead of fulfilling his responsibilities as the province’s chief executive.

“We are also preparing a list of those bureaucrats who acted as facilitators of corruption during PPP’s rule over the province. We are going to launch a campaign to rid the province of corruption and all corrupt elements,” he said, adding that the campaign would start with demand for CM Murad Ali Shah’s resignation.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Qasimabad, Mr Palijo said that a new government in Sindh would be formed within the constitutional, democratic and moral parameters.

The MPA remarked that people of Sindh knew everything about massive corruption in all departments much before the JIT looked into the affairs and collected facts.

All constitutional, legal, democratic and moral obligations would be adhered to, he said.

“Imposition of governor’s rule is one option. Though we do not opt for it, it cannot be ruled out,” he said referring to the the Article 234 of the Constitution.

MPA Shaikh said that the 18th Amendment could not allowed to be used as the “licence for corruption”. Those who got received government funds would have to go through the process of accountability, he said, adding that they would have to account for every single penny of the exchequer.

He claimed that honest PPP MPAs had already decided to form their bloc and this would emerge in the days to come.

GDA secretary general Palijo said that the alliance and PTI were set to form a coalition in the provincial assembly.

He also did not favour imposition of governor’s rule, saying: “Vote of confidence or vote of no-confidence may be the first option which is very much a democratic practice.”

He alleged that corruption on the part of PPP and [its supremo] Asif Ali Zardari had destroyed Sindh and action against them would ultimately benefit the masses.He said the GDA leadership would meeting on Jan 8 to take important decisions.

Sindh JUI-F leader meets Palijo Later, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh secretary general Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro called on Mr Palijo and discussed the situation arising out of the revelations contained in the JIT report.

Maulana Soomro observed that all provincial departments were plagued by corruption during the PPP rule.

Regarding his party’s strategy vis-a-vis the proposed GDA-PTI campaign against PPP government, Maulana Soomro told Mr Palijo that he would consult with his party’s top leadership, which would eventually take a decision.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2019