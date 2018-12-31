DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sindh govt withdraws ban on pillion riding in Karachi on CM Shah’s order

Imtiaz AliUpdated December 31, 2018

Email

Pillion riding ban is applicable from the “evening of December 31, 2018, till the morning of January 1, 2019”. —Dawn Archives
Pillion riding ban is applicable from the “evening of December 31, 2018, till the morning of January 1, 2019”. —Dawn Archives

The Sindh government on Monday imposed a ban on pillion riding and display of arms in Karachi with immediate effect to avoid any untoward incident on the New Year’s Eve, however, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah later withdrew the ban imposed on pillion riding.

The chief minister announced this while interacting with media persons after reviewing security arrangements at the Sea View ahead of the New Year’s Eve.

He visited the police reporting centre at Sea View and directed DIG Sharjeel Kharal and SSP Pir Mohammad Shah not to stop people from enjoying new year night.

Earlier in the evening, Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabeer Kazi had issued a notification calling for a ban on pillion riding from the “evening of December 31, 2018, till the morning of January 1, 2019”. However, the chief minister ordered the home secretary to withdraw the notification.

The action was reportedly taken on the recommendation of DIG South. “A large number of youngsters from different parts of the city throng to Seaview, which creates traffic jam and inconveniences for the residents of the area,” he had said.

The DIG South had requested the provincial government to impose Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) “against pillion riding, carrying and display of arms, and aerial firing to safeguard the precious lives of the citizens and maintain the law and order situation” in the metropolis.

On Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed the divisional administration and police to keep the Seaview area open for the public on New Year’s Eve so that visitors can enjoy themselves without any hassle.

He said the people of this city had every right to enjoy the New Near’s night in a decent way and cultured manner.

However, he had also directed the authorities to make strict security arrangements on the occasion so that nobody could carry weapons, use narcotics, resort to ‘one-wheeling’ or riding motorbike without silencer and create problems for other visitors.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Shahid Hassan
Dec 31, 2018 08:23pm

Great progress for society . Please place a curfew next time .

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 31, 2018 08:27pm

If they wanted to save the citizens from facing any problems, this order should have come earlier today so as to make life easy for them, specially those who have to take a ride on a bike with some other person. Now only the policemen will be celebrating the new year at the cost of the citizens of this city.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

How to wreck an economy

How to wreck an economy

The hallmark of PTI’s economic plan in the last five months has been continued uncertainty and ambiguity.

Editorial

FIA’s incredible request
December 31, 2018

FIA’s incredible request

BOTH decision and timing are scarcely believable and will surely give more ammunition to those quarters denouncing...
December 31, 2018

Economic direction?

ONE has to look harder and harder to discern the economic message and direction of the government. Initially, the...
December 31, 2018

Yemen’s mass misery

YEMEN is a big humanitarian disaster the world’s conscience seems indifferent to. The dimensions of human misery...
Updated December 30, 2018

The elephant in PPP’s room

In the public arena, Asif Zardari will need to do more than just dismiss allegations against him as conspiracy.
Updated December 30, 2018

Pressure on the press

A government-controlled body to run the affairs of newspapers is not in sync with the modern concepts of rule.
Updated December 30, 2018

Prisoner accord

If Pakistan hopes to bring back to own prisons people sentenced abroad, it is even more reason to reform jail system.