DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PPP can oust PTI govt, send rulers behind bars, Bilawal claims

Dawn.com CorrespondentDecember 31, 2018

Email

"They have a majority of only six seats in the centre and an even smaller majority in Punjab," Bilawal reminds PTI.— DawnNewsTV
"They have a majority of only six seats in the centre and an even smaller majority in Punjab," Bilawal reminds PTI.— DawnNewsTV

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday claimed that the party can not only oust the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) but also send the rulers behind bars.

The PPP supremo was talking to media after paying a visit to the resident of slain politician Ali Raza Abidi.

Bilawal expressed these views in an already heated political atmosphere, as PTI leaders seek to replace the ruling PPP in Sindh. Meanwhile, the PPP's leadership had also adopted a more strident tone against the PTI, accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of being a puppet.

The PPP leader, when asked about the chances of change in the provincial government, strongly criticised the PTI, saying that they know nothing about politics "as well as counting".

"I have 99 seats in Sindh and they (the PTI) will have to arrange 49 turncoats to form a government, because after the 18th Amendment you need more than 50 per cent majority for vote on the chief minister's [slot]."

Bilawal went a step ahead and claimed, " But, if Zardari allows us, if Zardari indicates, we can dislodge their [the PTI's] government within a week. They have a majority of only six seats in the centre and an even smaller majority in Punjab. If Zardari allows us, we can dislodge them and send them behind bars."

Talking about the Joint Investigation Team's (JIT) report in the fake accounts case, he termed it a "falsified" report and alleged that the government had influenced the report against the PPP leadership.

"Before we saw it or the judiciary saw it, they (the JIT) presented it to the government," he said while referring to an alleged meeting of the special assistant to the PM with JIT members.

"The JIT was just a pretext, the Sindh government was the real target," he said, adding that the party will fight against the conspiracy on the legal front.

He said that the PTI wants to get the chief minister in Sindh changed but the people of Sindh would not let it happen. He added that the JIT report was a fake, fictional and useless document.

He added that Zardari had faced cases in the past as well but the courts had declared him innocent of all charges.

PPP AND PTI
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Farooq Moazam
Dec 31, 2018 04:46pm

Bilawal is naive, real leadership is demonstrated when somebody is under stress & pressure, it seems he too is indoctrinated by stories from within his party.

Recommend 0
Shah
Dec 31, 2018 04:47pm

I have a question to Bilawal if it is a puppet Government how can he or PPP replace it ? how can he send PTI leaders behind bars ? does he think Papa owns entire Pakistan and its police and Judiciary.Let the courts decide what is fake and what is true ?

Recommend 0
salman
Dec 31, 2018 04:48pm

go ahead and try your luck kid.

Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 31, 2018 04:52pm

Thank you. Next!

Recommend 0
Jamil
Dec 31, 2018 04:56pm

Keep dreaming, your political career and time is up even before it started.

Recommend 0
Aijaz
Dec 31, 2018 04:56pm

Keep dreaming..

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

How to wreck an economy

How to wreck an economy

The hallmark of PTI’s economic plan in the last five months has been continued uncertainty and ambiguity.

Editorial

FIA’s incredible request
December 31, 2018

FIA’s incredible request

BOTH decision and timing are scarcely believable and will surely give more ammunition to those quarters denouncing...
December 31, 2018

Economic direction?

ONE has to look harder and harder to discern the economic message and direction of the government. Initially, the...
December 31, 2018

Yemen’s mass misery

YEMEN is a big humanitarian disaster the world’s conscience seems indifferent to. The dimensions of human misery...
Updated December 30, 2018

The elephant in PPP’s room

In the public arena, Asif Zardari will need to do more than just dismiss allegations against him as conspiracy.
Updated December 30, 2018

Pressure on the press

A government-controlled body to run the affairs of newspapers is not in sync with the modern concepts of rule.
Updated December 30, 2018

Prisoner accord

If Pakistan hopes to bring back to own prisons people sentenced abroad, it is even more reason to reform jail system.