DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CCTV footage shows men transporting 'Khashoggi body parts'

AFPDecember 31, 2018

Email

Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, was killed on October 2 shortly after entering the kingdom's consulate in what Riyadh called a "rogue" operation. — AP/File photo
Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, was killed on October 2 shortly after entering the kingdom's consulate in what Riyadh called a "rogue" operation. — AP/File photo

A Turkish television station has broadcast CCTV footage showing men carrying cases and bags which it says contained slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's body parts.

The images shown on A-Haber television late on Sunday feature three men carrying five suitcases and two large black bags into the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.

The residence lies a short distance from the Saudi consulate where Khashoggi was murdered in October in a killing that has tested Riyadh's relations with the West.

Citing unnamed Turkish sources, A-Haber said Khashoggi's dismembered body was inside the cases and bags.

Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, was killed on October 2 shortly after entering the kingdom's consulate in what Riyadh called a "rogue" operation.

The 59-year-old former Saudi insider turned critic was strangled before he was cut up into pieces by a team of 15 Saudis sent to Istanbul for the killing, according to Turkish officials, with media reports suggesting the parts were dissolved in acid.

The consulate and the residence were searched by the Turkish authorities in October along with several other locations but Khashoggi's body has still not been found.

There has been speculation that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ordered the hit but Riyadh has absolved the de facto leader of any blame.

Saudi Arabia has also repeatedly rejected Turkish demands to extradite suspects connected to the murder of the journalist, a critic of the crown prince.

A-Haber said the bags and suitcases were put into a minibus which travelled the short distance from the consulate to a garage at the residence. The men are then seen taking them inside.

JamalKhashoggi
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

How to wreck an economy

How to wreck an economy

The hallmark of PTI’s economic plan in the last five months has been continued uncertainty and ambiguity.

Editorial

December 31, 2018

FIA’s incredible request

BOTH decision and timing are scarcely believable and will surely give more ammunition to those quarters denouncing...
December 31, 2018

Economic direction?

ONE has to look harder and harder to discern the economic message and direction of the government. Initially, the...
December 31, 2018

Yemen’s mass misery

YEMEN is a big humanitarian disaster the world’s conscience seems indifferent to. The dimensions of human misery...
Updated December 30, 2018

The elephant in PPP’s room

In the public arena, Asif Zardari will need to do more than just dismiss allegations against him as conspiracy.
Updated December 30, 2018

Pressure on the press

A government-controlled body to run the affairs of newspapers is not in sync with the modern concepts of rule.
Updated December 30, 2018

Prisoner accord

If Pakistan hopes to bring back to own prisons people sentenced abroad, it is even more reason to reform jail system.