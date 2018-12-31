One decision led to the downfall of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said that former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif's decision to give the charge of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) to Dr Saeed Akhtar "out of affection" led to the hospital's downfall.

The chief justice made those remarks while hearing a suo motu case against irregularities and misappropriation of funds at the PKLI.

"The former chief minister, out of affection, gave the hospital's [charge] to some doctor," said the judge, who was heading a two-member bench. "The doctor added to the trust some who had no role. The entire hospital is a mess."

Justice Nisar addressed Aitzaz Ahsan, the counsel of Mujahid Sherdil whose appointment as the CEO of Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) was questioned by the top judge during a hearing in August.

"Now you have come to defend a person who wasted Rs34 billion," he told Ahsan. "So much money was spent at the hospital but look at the standard of operations."

When Ahsan objected to the findings of a forensic report compiled by Dr Kaukab Iqbal, the chief justice invited him to visit the hospital with him.

"You will be just as grieved as we were; we saw it for ourselves," he said. "The entire hospital is in ruins."

Subsequently, the apex court referred the matter to an anti-corruption court, with instructions to summon those responsible and submit a report within 10 days .

The hearing was adjourned till January 12.