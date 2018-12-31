DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

One decision led to the downfall of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute: CJP

Haseeb BhattiDecember 31, 2018

Email

CJP on Monday said former Punjab CM had handed PKLI's charge to a doctor "out of affection". — File
CJP on Monday said former Punjab CM had handed PKLI's charge to a doctor "out of affection". — File

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said that former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif's decision to give the charge of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) to Dr Saeed Akhtar "out of affection" led to the hospital's downfall.

The chief justice made those remarks while hearing a suo motu case against irregularities and misappropriation of funds at the PKLI.

"The former chief minister, out of affection, gave the hospital's [charge] to some doctor," said the judge, who was heading a two-member bench. "The doctor added to the trust some who had no role. The entire hospital is a mess."

Justice Nisar addressed Aitzaz Ahsan, the counsel of Mujahid Sherdil whose appointment as the CEO of Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) was questioned by the top judge during a hearing in August.

"Now you have come to defend a person who wasted Rs34 billion," he told Ahsan. "So much money was spent at the hospital but look at the standard of operations."

When Ahsan objected to the findings of a forensic report compiled by Dr Kaukab Iqbal, the chief justice invited him to visit the hospital with him.

"You will be just as grieved as we were; we saw it for ourselves," he said. "The entire hospital is in ruins."

Subsequently, the apex court referred the matter to an anti-corruption court, with instructions to summon those responsible and submit a report within 10 days .

The hearing was adjourned till January 12.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Omer
Dec 31, 2018 05:20pm

Compare PKLI with any institute of kpk and you'll see the difference!!

Recommend 0
Shah Iqbaal
Dec 31, 2018 05:20pm

What's so new about such authoritarian decision in Pakistan's 70-year history- that have ultimately led to such dire strait of the economic situation prevailing all over and almost in every sphere of government departments.

Recommend 0
Shahida
Dec 31, 2018 05:29pm

Must remain impartial

Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Dec 31, 2018 05:31pm

Highly commendable effort by SCP to appoint doctors and take care of Medical facilities of Pakistan. I think SC is the right forum to make appointments in hospitals so that better healthcare facilities could reach to the poor people. Bravo

Recommend 0
Mohan
Dec 31, 2018 05:34pm

CJP is again and again proving himself to be too human. Perhaps he may be offered an important position in the PTI government after retirement.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

How to wreck an economy

How to wreck an economy

The hallmark of PTI’s economic plan in the last five months has been continued uncertainty and ambiguity.

Editorial

FIA’s incredible request
December 31, 2018

FIA’s incredible request

BOTH decision and timing are scarcely believable and will surely give more ammunition to those quarters denouncing...
December 31, 2018

Economic direction?

ONE has to look harder and harder to discern the economic message and direction of the government. Initially, the...
December 31, 2018

Yemen’s mass misery

YEMEN is a big humanitarian disaster the world’s conscience seems indifferent to. The dimensions of human misery...
Updated December 30, 2018

The elephant in PPP’s room

In the public arena, Asif Zardari will need to do more than just dismiss allegations against him as conspiracy.
Updated December 30, 2018

Pressure on the press

A government-controlled body to run the affairs of newspapers is not in sync with the modern concepts of rule.
Updated December 30, 2018

Prisoner accord

If Pakistan hopes to bring back to own prisons people sentenced abroad, it is even more reason to reform jail system.