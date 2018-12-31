DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Senate committee approves ECL amendment bill

Shakeel QararDecember 31, 2018

Email

Former Senate chairman and PPP stalwart Raza Rabbani presented the 'Exit from Pakistan (Control) (Amendment) Act, 2018' during a meeting of the committee today. — File photo
Former Senate chairman and PPP stalwart Raza Rabbani presented the 'Exit from Pakistan (Control) (Amendment) Act, 2018' during a meeting of the committee today. — File photo

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday approved a bill to amend the Exit Control List (ECL) law even as the interior ministry opposed it.

Former Senate chairman and PPP stalwart Raza Rabbani presented the 'Exit from Pakistan (Control) (Amendment) Act, 2018' during a meeting of the committee today.

According to Rabbani's recommendations, a person whose name was ordered to be placed on the ECL should be informed within 24 hours. He also suggested that the those who were placed on the ECL should be able to file a review of the decision within 15 days, and if there was no decision on the review in this time, the name should be considered removed from the ECL.

Rabbani noted that the interior secretary does not have the authority to place names on the ECL.

"Giving any person or office discretionary powers is not right," Rabbani said, adding that in his opinion, the authority to place people on the ECL should be with the federal cabinet.

Chairman of the Senate committee, Rehman Malik, also asked for a comprehensive report on whose names the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other institutions were placing on the ECL.

Malik recalled that the Supreme Court had said that the federal government should consult the cabinet when placing names on or removing names from the ECL.

"We will not let anyone pick and choose [names for] the ECL," he said, adding, "Over here, one [suspect] is let go and the other is stopped."

Subsequently, the committee approved the amendment bill, although the interior ministry opposed it.

Last week, the names of 172 people ─ including politicians, bankers and businessmen who were named in a court-ordered joint investigation team's (JIT) probe report ─ were placed on the no-fly list.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

How to wreck an economy

How to wreck an economy

The hallmark of PTI’s economic plan in the last five months has been continued uncertainty and ambiguity.

Editorial

December 31, 2018

FIA’s incredible request

BOTH decision and timing are scarcely believable and will surely give more ammunition to those quarters denouncing...
December 31, 2018

Economic direction?

ONE has to look harder and harder to discern the economic message and direction of the government. Initially, the...
December 31, 2018

Yemen’s mass misery

YEMEN is a big humanitarian disaster the world’s conscience seems indifferent to. The dimensions of human misery...
Updated December 30, 2018

The elephant in PPP’s room

In the public arena, Asif Zardari will need to do more than just dismiss allegations against him as conspiracy.
Updated December 30, 2018

Pressure on the press

A government-controlled body to run the affairs of newspapers is not in sync with the modern concepts of rule.
Updated December 30, 2018

Prisoner accord

If Pakistan hopes to bring back to own prisons people sentenced abroad, it is even more reason to reform jail system.