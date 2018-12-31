DAWN.COM

11 CPEC projects completed, 11 more 'under construction': report

Dawn.comDecember 31, 2018

$18.9 billion have been invested in the 22 existing CPEC projects, according to a progress report issued by the Embassy of China in Pakistan. — Reuters/File
Eleven development projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been completed so far while 11 others are "under construction", Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Based on the latest progress report on CPEC issued by the Embassy of China in Pakistan on Saturday, around $18.9 billion have been invested in the 22 projects. Twenty more projects remain in the pipeline.

According to the report, 15 energy projects with total generation capacity of 11,110MW were planned as a priority. Seven have been completed while six are "under construction" with a total capacity of 6,910MW.

As per the report, three projects regarding infrastructure are "under construction" — the Karakoram Highway Phase-II (Havelian-Thakot section), Karachi-Lahore Motorway (Sukkur-Multan section) and Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project.

"CPEC is a major and pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative and one major platform for comprehensive and substantive cooperation between China and Pakistan," the report stated.

The project is believed to be the crown jewel of China's One Belt One Road initiative, a massive global infrastructure programme to revive the ancient Silk Road and connect Chinese companies to new markets around the world.

