SC irked by move to place CM Sindh, other politicians' names on ECL; asks cabinet to review decision
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the federal cabinet to review its decision to place the names of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other politicians on the Exit Control List (ECL).
State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi also appeared before the court today after Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar summoned him over the placement of 172 suspects — who were named in a money laundering scam — on the ECL.
"Review this decision, take it back before the cabinet," the chief justice said.
A two-member bench comprising Justice Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan was hearing a suo motu case on a delay in a 2015 probe into fake bank accounts allegedly used to launder billions of rupees.
Several bigwigs, including Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former president of Summit Bank Hussain Lawai and Omni Group's Anwar Majeed, have been nominated in the case. Property tycoon Riaz, his son-in-law Zain, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have also been included in the probe.
Last week, the names of 172 people ─ including politicians, bankers and businessmen who were named in the court-ordered joint investigation team's (JIT) probe report ─ were placed on the no-fly list.
During the hearing today, the chief justice expressed anger over the placement of the suspects' names on the ECL and summoned "the minister responsible" for the move to court.
"Why were the names placed on the ECL?" Justice Nisar asked. "A JIT report is just a report, we have yet to review it."
"How will you justify placing the names of 172 people on the ECL?" he demanded. Referring to the placement of Chief Minister Shah's name on the ECL, the chief justice said: "I find it very strange that a sitting chief minister's name was placed on the ECL."
Speaking to the attorney general, Justice Nisar said: "You placed the name of the chief minister of the second largest province on the ECL. Tomorrow, you will place the name of National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) chairman on the ECL and tell him to continue working."
"Maybe we should place four ministers' names on the ECL so that there is a balance," the chief justice suggested.
The attorney general claimed it was the JIT that had recommended placing the suspects' names on the no-fly list. "This confusion is created by the JIT," he said and added that the JIT head had "expressed reservations" in a letter.
Justice Nisar, however, said that "names should not be added to the ECL on the basis of a letter from the JIT".
"What if the chief minister has to travel to Turkey with the prime minister?" the chief justice asked.
State prosecutor Faisal Siddiqui explained that JIT did not have the mandate to recommend that someone be arrested or a corruption reference be filed against them. "The court has given limited authority to the JIT," Siddiqui said.
He said that the JIT had given its recommendations in 16 cases that were investigated. It was recommended that NAB investigate further and then file a reference.
Justice Nisar remarked that the JIT had "exceeded its mandate" by writing recommendations in its letter. Justice Ahsan said that the letter contained the "point of view" of the JIT head and Federal Investigation Bureau.
The chief justice also pointed out that the court had not given its ruling on the findings of the JIT report.
Sindh's advocate general, who also appeared before court today, claimed that Shah "did not even know that investigation against him was underway".
"He was never summoned," said the attorney general and appealed the court to take Shah's name off the no-fly list. The chief justice said that if Sindh chief minister had to travel somewhere, he should submit a request, otherwise the decision will be reviewed by the cabinet.
Justice Nisar lashed out against the JIT head and asked him the reason behind placing Shah's name on the ECL.
"We did not see his designation but his character," the JIT head answered and insisted that the probe team had requested the placement of suspects' names on the ECL with "bona fide intentions".
Former president Asif Zardari's counsel Farooq H. Naek, who had appeared before court today, asked the bench to grant him one week to submit his client's response, saying that he was "mentally distressed" because his name had been included in the ECL as well. His request was granted.
"No one is stopping you," the chief justice told Naek. "You tell your client that justice will be done."
He said that the "court will dispel the false impression of Zardari and (his sister) Faryal Talpur created by the media" in light of their response to the JIT report.
The hearing was adjourned until Jan 7.
Malik Riaz appears before court
Bahria Town's Chief Executive Officer Malik Riaz, whose name had surfaced in the JIT report, also appeared before court today. The court had ordered him and his son-in-law Zain Malik to appear before the court for today's hearing in person.
"Why does your name crop up everywhere?" the chief justice asked.
"I am working in Pakistan, my name will appear [in cases]," Riaz said. Justice Nisar responded that the property tycoon was working with the people who had been named in the case. However, Riaz claimed that Bahria Town's Icon Tower, that was named in the JIT report as controversial, was planned in 2005, when Pervez Musharraf was in power.
"Then we will send this matter to NAB," chief justice remarked.
The court had ordered Nimr Majeed, Zain and Riaz to appear before court today. Director general of the Federal Investigation Bureau (FIA), Sindh chief secretary, NAB's prosecutor general and Sindh's advocate general were also ordered to appear as well as members of the JIT and attorney general. The complete records of the alleged fake accounts will be submitted in court today.
According to DawnNewsTV, Zardari, Bilawal and Shah decided not to appear personally before the court today.
'Democracy must not be derailed'
In conversation with Sheheryar Afridi, the top judge addressed rumours regarding a push by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to topple the PPP-led Sindh government and impose governor rule in the province, warning that "democracy must not be derailed".
Justice Nisar told Afridi that "the government must issue a clear statement regarding this matter" and questioned how governor rule could be imposed without properly understanding the issue at hand.
He said that the judiciary had not allowed democracy to be derailed in the past "when there were threats".
'Why don't we send this case to the media?'
During the hearing, the chief justice also expressed his displeasure over discussions on the JIT report in the media and said: "Why don't we send this case to the media, they can review it."
"What concern is it of the ministers who come on television and give their analysis on the matter?" he added. "The ministers' job is to legislate."
"The court has not passed any order over the JIT report yet. Why is everyone creating a ruckus?"
Justice Nisar also summoned the director general of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and said that the body should "explain why the Supreme Court's orders were not being followed".
Last month, the court had ordered Pemra to take strict action against TV channels discuss sub judice matters in their talk shows.
The chief justice ordered the production of the video clips of news reports and analysis over the JIT report before the court. He also demanded that the order regarding the placement of suspects' names on the ECL be submitted in court.
JIT report
The JIT, in its report submitted last week, claimed that a close nexus had between found between the Zardari, Bahria Town and Omni groups. The report revealed that at least 29 bank accounts had been identified as fake which had been used for money laundering of Rs42 billion.
The JIT had probed 11,500 bank accounts of 924 individuals and companies associated with the fake accounts, the report said.
It also revealed that kickbacks of Rs1.36bn had been laundered through bank accounts of 19 contractors. Similarly, Rs10.2bn had been laundered through accounts of Bahria Town that were allegedly being maintained by Zain and Mushtaq Ahmad, a former secretary of former president Zardari.
A JIT member informed the bench that Ahmad was also involved in model Ayyan Ali’s money laundering case.
Comments (33)
Zardari and Murad shah should be arrested and be forced to watch videos of poor children in Thar dying of malnutrition and lack of health facilities. Right after that they should watch the videos of luxuries they have been enjoying with looted wealth that actually belongs to those poor children
Government has the prerogative to place such elements on ECL before they escape like Hassan, Hussain and many others!
Based on the past records, in my view, the government took a correct decision to put all fake accounts culprits on ECL. Don't let them escape until their name are cleared - this should apply to all, no matter who they are.
People of Pakistan are listening and understanding what's happening.
By the way who was the minister ordered. Is it interior minister Imran khan who hold this portfolio or Fawad Chaudhry all rounder Minister who interfere in every ministry
These judges should just do there job, not try to get credit
Another twist !
Why CJ is angry! Given the background of the corrupt they ought to be place on ECL!
Wisdom behind this ECL decision should be questioned, pti government is making mockery of this sub juduce case.
It is better if politicians refrain from making comments on fake accounts or money laundering while case is being heard in the court. May be after court issues its verdict than people can comment on the case. Remember, all are assumed innocent until proven guilty. So, let the defendants appear in the court and prove their innocence or accept the charges filed against them. It is better to watch the court trials and see whats the verdict. Too many people saying too many things at this stage is not a good thing.
He does not understand, does he not, that the government is making the most of the opportunity presented by NAB.
Do give them a chance to run away from facing the laws of the country. After all they will be a burden on the country's resources if ultimately they are found to be involved in corruption, both for the trial and afterwards as well. At least we will be saved from the so called plea bargaining which in itself is a route for unlimited corruption in the country.
So few days back CJ was asking how to get Ayyan Ali back to Pakistan...
What if they are on ECL? They are not put behind bars. Serious allegations have surfaced in JIT Report against them. They should remain in Pakistan till everything is sorted out. Why to give them a chance to run away if they know that allegations are correct?
Accountability political victimisation or both
Govt. did it because they knew these thugs will get out of here the first chance they get.Have some common sense.
Thank you CJ. PTI govt needs to keep its head straight and work.
CJ what if they flown out of country. Who will bring them? Mr. Dar is an example...
Is ECL prepared according to certain guidelines or is it on the basis of the size of the fish? Does any rule say that Sindh CM shall not be on the ECL?
Government has the responsibility to prevent the people charged with serious crimes from leaving the country. How will the justice be served if they flee the country and latter are convicted? In Haqqani’s case, the government has failed to bring him back even the Supreme Court wants him to be brought back
Some of the suspects may now slip away.
If they run away, can Justice sahab bring them back? I don't think so.
@Anti-Corruption , agreed
Let's see what the SC will do to bring back those who were on ECL and have left the country?!!
I agree with most comments and remakes made by CJP. However, I may remind public that the stting ex FM fled the country in an official ex PM plane. I mean Ishaque Dar.
Everyone wants to take his/her share!
Is there no set law in the country?
Enough is enough.All those who looted national wealth must be punished immediately as per law without fail and looted money recovered.Please note some crimes need no proof,they are written on the wall.
Public should not suppot the present round of selective accountability.
Any corrupt who joins PTI gets NRO.
We need across the board accountability including ruling party, generals and judges
I do not know why honorable CJP angered at the government for placing suspected persons on the ECL.
If a CM of a province is suspected involve in a crime then federal government can rightly put him on ECL. Why Chief Justice cares of his political career???
The chief justice is overstepping his domain and has no right to interfere in the affairs of the state. Also as an employee of the state he can not express anger since the law does not allow this type of behaviour by the chief justice of the state.
As soon as you remove these corrupt mafia out of ECL, they will fly outside Pakistan and will say we are not Pakistanis and Pakistan's law do not applicable upon us. Then what honourable court will do or what court has done so far in Nawaz sharif's sons cases. Please be realist.