Chief justice expresses anger at placement of fake accounts' suspects on ECL

As the Supreme Court on Monday resumed hearing a case pertaining to fake bank accounts, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed anger at the placement of 172 suspects of the case on the exit control list (ECL).

This is the first hearing of the case since a joint investigation team (JIT), that was formed to probe the case, submitted its report in the top court last week. A two-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan is hearing the case.

Last week the names of 172 people ─ including politicians, bankers and businessmen who were named in the JIT report ─ were placed on the no-fly list. During the hearing today, Justice Nisar summoned the minister who had placed the names on the ECL, saying he should "appear before court in 15 minutes".

"Why were the names placed on the ECL," Justice Nisar asked. "A JIT report is just a report, we have yet to review it."

"How will you justify placing the names of 172 people on the ECL?" he demanded. Referring to the placement of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's name on the ECL, the chief justice said: "I find it very strange that a sitting chief minister's name was placed on the ECL."

Speaking to the attorney general, Justice Nisar said: "You placed the name of the chief minister of the second largest province on the ECL. Tomorrow, you will place the name of National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) chairman on the ECL and tell him to continue working."

State prosecutor Faisal Siddiqui said that the JIT had requested that the names of suspects be placed on the ECL because some of those named in its report have already left the country.

"You think the chief minister will run away?" Justice Nisar asked.

Siddiqui told the court that JIT did not have the mandate to recommend that someone be arrested or a corruption reference be filed against them.

"The court has given limited authority to the JIT," Siddiqui said.

He said that the JIT had given its recommendations in 16 cases that were investigated. It was recommended that NAB hold further probe and then file a reference.

The chief justice also expressed his displeasure over discussions on the JIT report in the media and said: "Why don't we send this case to the media, they can review it."

"What concern is it of the ministers who come on television and give their analysis on the matter?" he added. "The ministers' job is to legislate."

"The court has not passed any order over the JIT report yet. Why is everyone creating a ruckus?"

Justice Nisar also summoned the director general of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

Former president Asif Zardari's counsel Farooq H. Naek, who had appeared before court today, asked the court to grant him one week to submit his client's response, saying that he was "mentally distressed" because his name had been included in the ECL as well. His request was granted.

"No one is stopping you," the chief justice told Naek. "You tell your client that justice will be done."

The hearing was adjourned until 11.30am.

Several bigwigs, including Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former president of Summit Bank Hussain Lawai and Omni Group's Anwar Majeed, have been nominated in the case. Property tycoon Malik Riaz, his son-in-law Zain Malik, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have also been included in the probe.

The court had ordered Nimr Majeed, Zain and Riaz to appear before court today. Director general of the Federal Investigation Bureau (FIA), Sindh chief secretary, NAB's prosecutor general and Sindh's advocate general were also ordered to appear as well as members of the JIT and attorney general. The complete records of the alleged fake accounts will be submitted in court today.

According to DawnNewsTV, Zardari, Bilawal and Shah decided not to appear personally before the court today.

'Zardari, Bahria Town and Omni groups' nexus unearthed'

The JIT, in its report submitted last week, claimed that a close nexus had between found between the Zardari, Bahria Town and Omni groups. The report revealed that at least 29 bank accounts had been identified as fake which had been used for money laundering of Rs42 billion.

The JIT had probed 11,500 bank accounts of 924 individuals and companies associated with the fake accounts, the report said.

It also revealed that kickbacks of Rs1.36bn had been laundered through bank accounts of 19 contractors. Similarly, Rs10.2bn had been laundered through accounts of Bahria Town that were allegedly being maintained by Zain and Mushtaq Ahmad, a former secretary of former president Zardari.

A JIT member informed the bench that Ahmad was also involved in model Ayyan Ali’s money laundering case.