Ahsan’s retort to Nisar after his statement

GUJRAT: Senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal says only those who remain loyal to the party will earn respect.

Challenging Chaudhry Nisar’s statement that had Nawaz Sharif accepted his advice, the PML-N would have still been in the government, Mr Iqbal said the party had been stopped from coming into power for launching the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as making Pakistan unassailable.

He was speaking to the participants in a ceremony organised in connection with the PML-N’s foundation day in his hometown Narowal on Sunday.

The former federal minister said the World Bank and the IMF had predicted a growth of 6pc for Pakistan in 2019 by keeping in view the previous four-year economic performance and policies whereas in only 135 days of the PTI government, the country had been facing unprecedented inflation.

Criticising Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said his statement that he had come to know about the depreciation of the rupee from a television channel was enough to prove that this prime minister was a real threat to the national security.

“At least 0.5 million people have been rendered unemployed due to cut of Rs300 billion development budget,” he said.

“It seems the PTI chief is still speaking while standing on a container from where he had been constantly hurling threats at the opposition of sending them to the jail but let me make it clear Khan Sahib even in case of sending the entire Pakistan to the jail, he (Imran Khan) cannot run the government affairs as the current rulers are not capable of running the country,” said Mr Iqbal.

He said the PML-N was not given the NRO during the Musharraf regime in 2007 but prime minister’s sister Aleema Khan had been given the NRO by the government.

He said the PML-N government unlike the Musharraf regime that had been given dollars to wage the war against terrorism, had wiped off the scourge with own resources.

