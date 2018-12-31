DAWN.COM

PAC to get briefing by Auditor General today

APPUpdated December 31, 2018

Representatives of water and power divisions, energy ministry and NAB will brief PAC on Jan 1. — File photo
ISLAMABAD: The Pub­lic Accounts Committee (PAC), under the chairmanship of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, will meet at the Parliament House here on Monday.

The Auditor General of Pakistan Revenues will brief the committee, where­­as representatives of the water and power divisions, energy ministry and Natio­nal Accountability Bureau (NAB) will brief it on Jan 1.

During PAC’s Dec 28 maiden meeting, the committee’s secretary briefed the members about the working of the top parliamentary body.

While chairing the meeting, PAC chairman Sharif had summoned representatives of NAB on Jan 1 to brief it on the cases referred to it by the committee.

The chairman had appreciated the work done by Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan during their tenures as PAC chairmen. “The PAC did a commendable job during their (Mr Shah’s and Chaudhry Nisar’s) ­tenures,” he said.

Mr Sharif had sought cooperation of the members to run the affairs of the PAC in a smooth and constructive way.

He had informed the members that sub-committees would be constituted to look into matters pertaining to the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, while the main committee would examine the audit paras of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Thereek-i-Insaf’s tenures in government.

Mr Sharif had said that three to four sub-committees would be formed to examine the audit paras of the PML-N government’s tenure. He said that a monitoring and implementation committee would also be formed.

The chairman had also asked the PAC secretariat to ensure implementation of the orders of the committee, directing that officers below grade-19 would not be allowed to appear before the body.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2018

