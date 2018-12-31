DAWN.COM

People crying because of ‘faulty’ policies of PTI govt: Bilawal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 31, 2018

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says hollers were arising from Sindh and they will topple PTI government. —File photo
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks regarding ‘cries arising from Sindh’ and said the people were crying because of faulty policies of the federal government.

In his tweet, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said not cries but hollers were arising from Sindh and they will topple the [Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf] government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Friday announced launching a massive crackdown against money launderers and without naming anyone said that the crackdown was yet to be launched but cries had already started arising from Sindh.

The PPP chairman said in his tweet: “Yes hollers were coming out of Sindh as being the top gas producer, Sindh is not receiving gas.”

He said shrieks were coming out from whole Pakistan because of an increase in the prices of gas, electricity and petroleum products.

“Yes shrieks [are] arising from Sindh because agriculture and industries are on the verge of destruction,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said. “Yes shrieks are arising because the province is not receiving its share in water,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2018

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Sameer
Dec 31, 2018 08:06am

Bilawal has failed us Sindhis by aligning with corrupt Zardari system. He is going to go down for defending the family's corruption. I hope he sees that before its too late.

Recommend 0
Pervez
Dec 31, 2018 08:16am

The boy cant even speak urdu and is a chairman because of his birth. He had no leadership qualities and even shouts like his grandfather. He is a zardari not a Bhutto. But its an easier ticket to ride the Bhutto train. Why is he even news

Recommend 0
Jawad
Dec 31, 2018 08:19am

Just blowing hot air

Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 31, 2018 08:25am

Yes and Sindhis were so happy during PPP's rule.

Recommend 0
Karachitee
Dec 31, 2018 08:30am

Adiala jail is missing Mr. Zardari desperateley.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Dec 31, 2018 08:39am

Bilawal zardari is so unwise and ignorant of Pakistani politics that he continues to defend his corrupt father zardari and thinks that people of Sind don’t know who stole their money. He is pushed into the title of the head of ppp. He is a person who is raised on dishonest money all his life.

Recommend 0
MA
Dec 31, 2018 08:41am

and like people of Sindh are missing the golden days PPP. What a joke he is .

Recommend 0
ndd
Dec 31, 2018 08:51am

only you are crying, rest of the country wants justice and corrupt and thugs must go to jail for life.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Dec 31, 2018 08:58am

Karachi industry & SITE being denied their own Sindh produced gas is a matter of deep concern.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 31, 2018 08:58am

@Pervez, Well said, No Sindhi, Urdu or any language we speak in Pakistan brother. This Bilawal Zardari Jr. Corrupt father's corrupt son. We don't like Zardari family mega looters. Enough!!! Leave my Sindh and rest of my Pakistan. Courts are coming strong for them. Justice Nisar has started a Anti Corruption movement.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Dec 31, 2018 09:08am

It is true politics and politicians have no conscience and shame.

Recommend 0
sialkoti malibu
Dec 31, 2018 09:24am

What people ??

Recommend 0

