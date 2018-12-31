People crying because of ‘faulty’ policies of PTI govt: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks regarding ‘cries arising from Sindh’ and said the people were crying because of faulty policies of the federal government.

In his tweet, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said not cries but hollers were arising from Sindh and they will topple the [Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf] government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Friday announced launching a massive crackdown against money launderers and without naming anyone said that the crackdown was yet to be launched but cries had already started arising from Sindh.

The PPP chairman said in his tweet: “Yes hollers were coming out of Sindh as being the top gas producer, Sindh is not receiving gas.”

He said shrieks were coming out from whole Pakistan because of an increase in the prices of gas, electricity and petroleum products.

“Yes shrieks [are] arising from Sindh because agriculture and industries are on the verge of destruction,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said. “Yes shrieks are arising because the province is not receiving its share in water,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2018