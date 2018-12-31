People crying because of ‘faulty’ policies of PTI govt: Bilawal
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks regarding ‘cries arising from Sindh’ and said the people were crying because of faulty policies of the federal government.
In his tweet, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said not cries but hollers were arising from Sindh and they will topple the [Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf] government.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Friday announced launching a massive crackdown against money launderers and without naming anyone said that the crackdown was yet to be launched but cries had already started arising from Sindh.
The PPP chairman said in his tweet: “Yes hollers were coming out of Sindh as being the top gas producer, Sindh is not receiving gas.”
He said shrieks were coming out from whole Pakistan because of an increase in the prices of gas, electricity and petroleum products.
“Yes shrieks [are] arising from Sindh because agriculture and industries are on the verge of destruction,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said. “Yes shrieks are arising because the province is not receiving its share in water,” he added.
Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2018
Comments (12)
Bilawal has failed us Sindhis by aligning with corrupt Zardari system. He is going to go down for defending the family's corruption. I hope he sees that before its too late.
The boy cant even speak urdu and is a chairman because of his birth. He had no leadership qualities and even shouts like his grandfather. He is a zardari not a Bhutto. But its an easier ticket to ride the Bhutto train. Why is he even news
Just blowing hot air
Yes and Sindhis were so happy during PPP's rule.
Adiala jail is missing Mr. Zardari desperateley.
Bilawal zardari is so unwise and ignorant of Pakistani politics that he continues to defend his corrupt father zardari and thinks that people of Sind don’t know who stole their money. He is pushed into the title of the head of ppp. He is a person who is raised on dishonest money all his life.
and like people of Sindh are missing the golden days PPP. What a joke he is .
only you are crying, rest of the country wants justice and corrupt and thugs must go to jail for life.
Karachi industry & SITE being denied their own Sindh produced gas is a matter of deep concern.
@Pervez, Well said, No Sindhi, Urdu or any language we speak in Pakistan brother. This Bilawal Zardari Jr. Corrupt father's corrupt son. We don't like Zardari family mega looters. Enough!!! Leave my Sindh and rest of my Pakistan. Courts are coming strong for them. Justice Nisar has started a Anti Corruption movement.
It is true politics and politicians have no conscience and shame.
What people ??