4,000 policemen to be deployed in Rawalpindi on New Year’s Eve

RAWALPINDI: Around 4,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city along with trained squads to enforce a ban on the display of weapons, fireworks and wheeling on eve of the New Year.

Extra police check points will also be established on different roads in an attempt to combat potential terror threats as security level will be placed on a ‘high alert’. In addition, barriers will be erected on Jhelum Road, Murree Road and The Mall etc., to check motorcyclists from doing wheelies.

Police personnel in plainclothes will be monitoring crowds in markets, outside churches and other places.

As a part of the tightened security, parking of vehicles will be banned near places where crowds will be gathering for the New Year celebrations.

In this regard, the police have chalked out a security plan under which a large number of personnel would be deployed to ensure peace and safety of the citizens with the special focus to check firing into the air, displaying fireworks and doing wheelies.

Special squads will patrol main roads to check display of weapons, fireworks and wheelies

A spokesperson for the police said: “Every measure is being taken to ensure security on the eve of New Year.”

Vehicles found abandoned near venues of the New Year programmes will be removed immediately and police personnel and the organisers will ensure checking of people, including women, coming to attend the events.

Sharp shooters will be deployed on rooftops around important buildings and extensive police patrolling will be ensured in markets and public places.

The Dolphin and Muhafiz Force squads will also assist the police in maintaining peace.

The police said zero tolerance against wheeling would be ensured and legal action would be initiated against anyone found doing wheelies in any part of the city.

A special task force has also been constituted to check the menace of wheeling and dangerous driving.

The task force will patrol main roads and will not allow gathering of the youth at any point to indulge in the activity.

The district and traffic police have also been directed to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles and individuals in their respective jurisdiction.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2018