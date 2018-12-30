DAWN.COM

Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina set for landslide win as opposition demands new vote

AFPUpdated December 30, 2018

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (R) flashes the victory symbol after casting her vote, as her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain (1st L) and her sister Sheikh Rehana (2nd L) look on at a polling station in Dhaka on Sunday. — AFP
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was heading for a landslide win in a general election on Sunday that was marred by opposition claims of vote-rigging and violence between rival supporters that killed at least 17 people.

Hasina's ruling Awami League party easily crossed the 151 seats required to form a majority government, according to local TV station Channel 24, which is compiling results from around the country.

As midnight approached, the Awami League and its allies had won 191 seats — some by tens of thousands of votes — while the opposition coalition had only five, the channel said.

The alliance running against Hasina, led by the main opposition Bangladesh National Party, branded the vote “farcical” and urged the country's election commission to void the results.

Bangladeshi army personnel drive a military vehicle through a street adorned with election posters near a polling station in Dhaka. — AFP
“We are demanding that a fresh election is held under a neutral government as early as possible,” Kamal Hossain, who heads the coalition, told reporters.

The deadly violence and bitter rivalry that marred the election campaign spilled over into voting day, even as authorities imposed tight security with 600,000 troops, police and other security forces deployed across the country.

Thirteen people were killed in clashes between Awami League and BNP supporters, police said, while three men were shot by police who said they were protecting polling booths.

An auxiliary police member was also killed by armed opposition activists, according to officials.

Hasina, 71, has been lauded for boosting economic growth in the poor South Asian nation during her decade in power and for welcoming Rohingya refugees fleeing a military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

A Bangladeshi voter (r) interacts with the polling personnel as others wait in line to cast their vote at a polling station located in a gymnasium in Dhaka. — AFP
But critics accuse her of authoritarianism and crippling the opposition — including arch-rival and BNP leader Khaleda Zia who is serving 17 years in prison on graft charges — to cling on to power.

The BNP-led opposition alliance on Sunday accused Hasina's party of using stuffed ballot boxes and other illegal means to fix the result, which was to be officially announced by the election commission on Monday.

BNP spokesman Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal told reporters there were “irregularities” in 221 of the 300 seats contested.

“Voters are not allowed to enter booths. Especially women voters are being forced to vote for the boat,” Alal said, referring to the Awami League symbol.

'We'll cast your vote'

Bangladesh election commission spokesman S.M. Asaduzzaman told AFP the body had “received a few allegations of irregularities” and was investigating.

Hasina did not immediately respond to the accusations but said in the run-up to the vote that it would be free and fair.

Voting in the capital Dhaka was largely peaceful as convoys of soldiers and paramilitary forces were on the streets where most traffic was banned.

However, voters in provincial areas reported intimidation.

Atiar Rahman said he was beaten by ruling party activists in the central district of Narayanganj. “They told me not to bother, 'We'll cast your vote on your behalf',” he told AFP.

The opposition said the unrest was stirred up to deter voters, and presiding officers reported a low turnout across the country.

Sunday's deaths brought to 21 the official police toll for election violence since the ballot was announced on November 8.

Police said they acted “in self-defence” when they fired on opposition supporters who stormed a polling booth, killing one. A man was also shot by police after he tried to steal a ballot box.

Free and fair?

Experts say a Hasina victory would be sullied by accusations that she hamstrung opponents.

The opposition claims more than 15,000 of its activists were detained during the campaign, crushing its ability to mobilise support.

Seventeen opposition candidates were arrested over what they claim are trumped-up charges while another 17 were disqualified from running by courts, which Hasina's opponents say are government controlled.

Human Rights Watch and other international groups said the crackdown created a climate of fear which could prevent opposition supporters from casting ballots.

The United States raised concerns about the credibility of the election while the United Nations called for greater efforts to make the vote fair.

The leadership of Bangladesh has alternated between Hasina and Zia, allies-turned-foes, over the last three decades.

Hasina, daughter of Bangladesh's first president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was gifted victory in the 2014 election when the BNP boycotted the vote claiming it was not free and fair.

Rights groups have since accused her administration of stifling freedom of speech by toughening a draconian anti-press law and the enforced disappearance of dissenters.

Hasina rejects accusations of authoritarianism but analysts say she feared young voters would support the BNP.

Her government was criticised this year for its heavy handling of weeks of major student protests that brought Dhaka to a standstill.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 30, 2018 03:49pm

What a great and grave tragedy perpetrated by the enemies of true democracy in Dhaka, who insist upon continuation of one-party's dictatorial, authoritarian and autocratic rule in the country by hook or by crook?

Recommend 0
Dude
Dec 30, 2018 05:25pm

Sad to hear about the loss of lives. History tells us that bogus elections are a reciepe for disaster. Hope for peace and justice and a trouble free and fair election for Bangladeshi brothers and sisters.

Recommend 0
Asad khan
Dec 30, 2018 06:40pm

Bangladesh has been enjoying over 6 percent GDP growth for last decade. She should win election comfortably, by cracking down on opposition will only harm her credibility.

Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 30, 2018 07:16pm

Very good news. She is a true friend of indias

Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 30, 2018 07:17pm

Bangladesh is under indias wing and now will progress in every sector

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 30, 2018 07:20pm

Congratulations, Victorious Sheikh Hasina !
Bangladesh prosperous and safe in her hand.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 30, 2018 07:24pm

Bangladesh voters totally rejected Jamaat-e-Islami and its ally BNP in 2018 national elections.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 30, 2018 07:28pm

Sheikh Hasina's leadership essential for Bangladesh development and South Asian peace.

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Dec 30, 2018 07:31pm

Election in Bangladesh is engineered under partnership between establishment and the Awami League of Hasina Wajid. It is a shame for democracy that a woman, who is the champions of democracy has become dictator and is ruling the country for more than a decade.

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Dec 30, 2018 07:40pm

Best wishes for our brotherly nation BD. The people of Pak are always happy to see a prosperous successful BD.

Recommend 0
Anon
Dec 30, 2018 07:44pm

A visionary, pragmatic and true leader. She successfully resolved long standing border issue with India in a land mark agreement and economy is booming.she deserved to win.

Recommend 0
Neo
Dec 30, 2018 07:46pm

@M. Emad, If she wins she will be a selected PM. Remember there is always someone better out there.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 30, 2018 07:56pm

It seems that civilian dictatorship will return in Bangladesh for other five years, where human rights will be surpressed and people will be deprived from their basic necessities. Where, poor will become more poor and rich will get more richer.

Recommend 0
Ghosh
Dec 30, 2018 08:04pm

Sheikh Hasina - like father like daughter.

Recommend 0
Lutera
Dec 30, 2018 08:08pm

Bangladesh is a young country with young democracy. It's democratic institutions will mature over time. The key is to stick to democracy. Bangladesh can learn from India's example where Indira Gandhi held on to power by any means necessary until the democratic institutions stood up against election rigging and now there is no mention of vote rigging in India which used to be the norm in 1970s and 1980s.

Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Dec 30, 2018 08:10pm

What a shame 164 Million people failed to vote freely under the threat of 600,000 Security Forces.Total Dictatorship under the Camouflage of Democracy? No difference between China and Bangla Desh both Politicians are for life.

Recommend 0
Alien1
Dec 30, 2018 08:23pm

Good news for India and Bangladesh.

Recommend 0
Shoaib
Dec 30, 2018 08:24pm

Congratulations to hassina for the victory. No doubt Bangladesh is progressing in your leadership.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Dec 30, 2018 08:27pm

Bad news for China.

Recommend 0
fakenews
Dec 30, 2018 08:28pm

@Dude, not happening

Recommend 0
Mohan
Dec 30, 2018 08:44pm

She is not "selected".

Recommend 0
Gunpoint
Dec 30, 2018 08:45pm

Congratulations to India's friend!

Recommend 0
Moonis
Dec 30, 2018 08:45pm

Another sham show of dictatorship!

Recommend 0
Ubuntu
Dec 30, 2018 08:46pm

Congratulations to Bangladesh and Shaikh Haseena .

Great work.

Recommend 0
Tzaman
Dec 30, 2018 08:52pm

Hope Hasina as head of new government in Bangladesh brings more development, justice, and peace to it's people.

Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 30, 2018 09:00pm

Bangladesh is enslaved to India by Hasina. Until she leaves, Bangladesh is in shackles, without pride.

Recommend 0
Nazir Ahmed
Dec 30, 2018 09:08pm

Congrats to Hasina

Recommend 0
Kumar
Dec 30, 2018 09:11pm

It is another good news for India after Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Dec 30, 2018 09:13pm

Great lady.

Recommend 0
Dr Haroon
Dec 30, 2018 09:21pm

One of the biggest rigged elections in 21st century.

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
Dec 30, 2018 09:28pm

Its a true democracy at work.

Recommend 0
Pervez
Dec 30, 2018 09:53pm

@Zak, so what's your point?

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Dec 30, 2018 09:59pm

Hasina is a cruel dictator who is worst than North Korean's.

Recommend 0
Mian
Dec 30, 2018 09:59pm

Good news. This will provide continuity in good governance. Prosperous Bangladesh is must for our region.

Recommend 0
Dude
Dec 30, 2018 10:33pm

@M. Emad, Shiekh Hasina selected PM again.

Recommend 0
Ali kazmi
Dec 30, 2018 11:00pm

@Asad khan,

Fake growth fake vote. There is no such thing as democracy without sovereignty.

Recommend 0
just saying
Dec 30, 2018 11:08pm

Countries with elected government have better record than those with selected government.

Recommend 0

