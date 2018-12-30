Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Qatar on day-long visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Qatar on Sunday for a one-day official visit, Radio Pakistan reported.

On arrival in Qatar, Qureshi was received by top officials of the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Pakistan in Doha.

During his trip, the foreign minister will hold meetings with top Qatari leadership, including the prime minister and vice prime minister, Radio Pakistan reported.

The officials are expected to exchange views about the Afghan reconciliation process, bilateral relations, and other important regional and global issues.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Twitter, Qureshi spoke about the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar, where a large Pakistani community resides.

The minister added that he had previously met Qatar's foreign minister, who wanted him to visit Doha.

Speaking about the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said that Pakistan had decided on "regional outreach" and on taking important allies into confidence, as well as exchanging views with them about the regional situation and the Afghan issue.

Qureshi said that Doha had played a role in the peace and reconciliation process in the past and it was therefore important to get their opinion on the matter.

Qatar has been hosting the Taliban’s political office since 2013, but Pakistan-backed talks between US and Taliban were held in the UAE capital. This apparently was done to accommodate Saudi Arabia and UAE in the process. Diplomatic observers say the move did not go well with the Qatari leadership.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also spoken to Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani on Dec 24 via telephone. The premier was to visit Doha, but it was decided that Qureshi would travel in his stead.

Last week, the foreign minister embarked on a whirlwind, three-day four-nation tour of Kabul, Tehran, Beijing and Moscow in connection with the Afghan peace process.