DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FM Qureshi discusses Afghan peace, regional situation during day-long visit to Qatar

Dawn.comUpdated December 30, 2018

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the Qatari prime minister, vice premier and other top officials during a one-day trip to Doha on Sunday. — PTI official Twitter
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the Qatari prime minister, vice premier and other top officials during a one-day trip to Doha on Sunday. — PTI official Twitter

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and other top officials during a one-day trip to Doha on Sunday.

Qureshi and the Qatari officials in their meetings discussed the overall regional situation, as well as the Afghan peace process.

They also discussed increasing cooperation between Qatar and Pakistan in different fields, in addition to other regional and global issues.

Upon arrival in Qatar, the foreign minister was received by top officials of the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Pakistan in Doha.

Before embarking on the trip, Qureshi had spoken about the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar, where a large Pakistani community resides.

The foreign minister, who last week wrapped up a whirlwind, three-day four-nation tour of Kabul, Tehran, Beijing and Moscow in connection with the Afghan peace process, had said that Pakistan had decided on "regional outreach" and on taking important allies into confidence, as well as exchanging views with them about the regional situation and the Afghan issue.

Read more: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Afghan, Iranian counterparts on whirlwind tour

Qureshi said that Doha had played a role in the peace and reconciliation process in the past and it was therefore important to get their opinion on the matter.

Qatar has been hosting the Taliban’s political office since 2013, but Pakistan-backed talks between US and Taliban were held in the UAE capital. This apparently was done to accommodate Saudi Arabia and UAE in the process. Diplomatic observers say the move did not go well with the Qatari leadership.

Read more: Qureshi meets Chinese foreign minister in Beijing

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also spoken to Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani on Dec 24 via telephone. The premier was to visit Doha, but it was decided that Qureshi would travel in his stead.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Magnanimous approach
Dec 30, 2018 10:27am

Pak & Qatar enjoy close brotherly relations all along. Oil & Gas is most interesting sector, while Pak exports man power in abundant to Qatar, especially the non skilled class from S.Punjab are there. Availing the opportunity Shah Mehmood Qureishi can get substantial amounts to better the trade deficit.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Consolidation or crash?

Consolidation or crash?

If the system is still at war with Nawaz and Zardari, it may not have the bandwidth to take on Imran too.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 30, 2018

The elephant in PPP’s room

In the public arena, Asif Zardari will need to do more than just dismiss allegations against him as conspiracy.
Updated December 30, 2018

Pressure on the press

A government-controlled body to run the affairs of newspapers is not in sync with the modern concepts of rule.
Updated December 30, 2018

Prisoner accord

If Pakistan hopes to bring back to own prisons people sentenced abroad, it is even more reason to reform jail system.
Meaningful accountability
Updated December 29, 2018

Meaningful accountability

Amidst the drama, what appears to have been forgotten by all sides is due process.
December 29, 2018

Auto sector troubles

THE automobile sector in Pakistan is seeing some amount of turbulence, in part driven by the reality of new entrants...
December 29, 2018

Rwandan genocide

IN 1994, the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides in modern times unfolded in Rwanda. In a span...