DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Inauguration ceremony of Mohmand dam postponed

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 30, 2018

Email

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar presenting an appreciation shield to Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP/File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar presenting an appreciation shield to Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has shelved the inauguration ceremony of the much-awaited Mohmand dam project, which was scheduled for Jan 2.

A Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) spokesman confir­med that the inauguration of the dam project — which was to be conducted by Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar as chief guests — had been postp­oned.

“The ceremony has been postpo­ned and no new date has yet to be finalised,” the spokesman told Dawn on Saturday. However, spokesman for the prime minister Iftikhar Durrani was unaware about the postponement of the inauguration ceremony. “I am away from Islamabad and I don’t know about it,” he said when contacted.

The construction of the Rs309 billion Mohmand dam is said to be imperative to resolve the problems of water scarcity and electricity shortfall in the country. A sum of Rs2bn has been allocated for the project in the Public Sector Development Programme 2018-19.

The Supreme Court, while issuing a detailed verdict in the case pertaining to the acute water scarcity in Pakistan, highlighted that “the need for water reservoirs is not only expedient but also sine qua non (an essential condition) for the survival of the people and economy of Pakistan”.

It has been learnt that the inauguration ceremony of Mohmand dam was shelved due to controversies that surfaced on the issue of the award of the contract of the hydropower project.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 30, 2018

The elephant in PPP’s room

In the public arena, Asif Zardari will need to do more than just dismiss allegations against him as conspiracy.
Updated December 30, 2018

Pressure on the press

A government-controlled body to run the affairs of newspapers is not in sync with the modern concepts of rule.
Updated December 30, 2018

Prisoner accord

If Pakistan hopes to bring back to own prisons people sentenced abroad, it is even more reason to reform jail system.
Meaningful accountability
Updated December 29, 2018

Meaningful accountability

Amidst the drama, what appears to have been forgotten by all sides is due process.
December 29, 2018

Auto sector troubles

THE automobile sector in Pakistan is seeing some amount of turbulence, in part driven by the reality of new entrants...
December 29, 2018

Rwandan genocide

IN 1994, the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides in modern times unfolded in Rwanda. In a span...