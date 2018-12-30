DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Information minister to visit Sindh to garner support for move against PPP

Kalbe AliUpdated December 30, 2018

Email

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry will travel to Sindh on Monday and hold discussions with senior political leaders there. ─ APP/File
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry will travel to Sindh on Monday and hold discussions with senior political leaders there. ─ APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Apparently in a bid to strengthen the anti-PPP camp in the province, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry will travel to Sindh on Monday and hold discussions with senior political leaders there, but the prominent Jatoi family has not been contacted by any leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) or the federal government.

Mr Chaudhry is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday morning before proceeding to Sindh the same day.

Talking to Dawn, he said that the prime focus of his visit was to discuss the post-JIT report situation with political leaders of interior Sindh, including Awami Tehreek chief Ayaz Latif Palijo and Grand Democratic Alliance leaders.

The schedule of the meetings would be made by the governor of Sindh.

Mr Chaudhry will also meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement leaders and express his condolences on the killing of its leader Ali Raza Abidi.

Sources close to the information minister told the media here that the purpose of the visit was to take into confidence top political leaders of Sindh regarding the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on fake bank accounts that has targeted the leadership of the Pakistan People Party.

The sources said that the information minister had been given the special task by Prime Minister Khan related to the political set-up in Sindh.

It is expected that Mr Chaudhry will persuade the political players in the province to support the demand jointly made by MPAs belonging to the GDA and the PTI for resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The sources said that in the first phase the information minister would meet anti-PPP leaders like Zulfiqar Mirza, whose son Hasnain Mirza is an MPA, and Ameer Bukhsh Bhutto, son of Mumtaz Bhutto.

However, the spokesman for former federal minister Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi said that the Jatoi family had not been contacted over the move by the federal government. “Murtaza Jatoi is the head of family and support to any move from this family has to come through him. We know about the information minister’s coming visit but nobody has contacted him till now,” the spokesman added.

Mr Chaudhry would also meet some other political leaders to take them into confidence on the JIT report on the fake accounts case, sources said.

The JIT report recently submitted to the Supreme Court in the fake accounts case held the top PPP leaders, including Asif Zardari, and the Omni Group of Companies responsible for massive money laundering through fake accounts.

Around 29 bank accounts have been identified as fake which were used for money laundering of Rs42 billion.

On the basis of the JIT report, the government has placed the names of all 172 persons identified in the report on the Exit Control List.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

PPP AND PTI
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 30, 2018

The elephant in PPP’s room

In the public arena, Asif Zardari will need to do more than just dismiss allegations against him as conspiracy.
Updated December 30, 2018

Pressure on the press

A government-controlled body to run the affairs of newspapers is not in sync with the modern concepts of rule.
Updated December 30, 2018

Prisoner accord

If Pakistan hopes to bring back to own prisons people sentenced abroad, it is even more reason to reform jail system.
Meaningful accountability
Updated December 29, 2018

Meaningful accountability

Amidst the drama, what appears to have been forgotten by all sides is due process.
December 29, 2018

Auto sector troubles

THE automobile sector in Pakistan is seeing some amount of turbulence, in part driven by the reality of new entrants...
December 29, 2018

Rwandan genocide

IN 1994, the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides in modern times unfolded in Rwanda. In a span...