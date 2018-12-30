Licences of pilots with bogus degrees suspended

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday suspended the licences of pilots and cabin crew members having fake academic credentials.

The directives were issued by CAA director general Hassan Baig in view of the proceedings of the Supreme Court against pilots and cabin crew members possessing fake degrees and certificates.

He also issued directives to suspend the licences of all those pilots and cabin crew members who had not yet submitted their degrees and certificates. “Their licences will remain suspended till they submit their referred documents for verification,” said a CAA press release.

The CAA had revealed before a Supreme Court bench that academic credentials of seven pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines had been found to be bogus and five of them had not even passed their matriculation exam.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2018