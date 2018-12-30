Healthy lifestyle can prevent most diseases: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed the importance of prevention in healthcare system and said that a majority of diseases and health problems could be prevented through adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

Addressing the 6th convocation of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) as the chief guest, the president advised the students to educate people on preventive measures against diseases.

He congratulated the graduates, faculty and administration of the college and said the convocation was an important milestone in the life of graduates.

Advising the graduating doctors, he said: “Moving towards the professional life you should realise that the people have a lot of expectations from you as doctors, who come to you in a state of grief. Therefore, you should treat your patients with compassion and it is a fact that treatment with compassion brings out the best results”.

He said that since the medical profession was developing at a fast pace, quest for knowledge should continue in professional life as well.

He also asked the graduates to focus on nutrition to reduce incidents of stunting, encourage mothers to breastfeed their children and educate women on early recognition of breast cancer.

The president also said that he would discuss with the Karachi mayor and explore possibilities to upgrade the KMDC to the status of university.

Speaking earlier, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar praised the academic standards of the KMDC and pledged his support for future development plans of the college.

KMDC principal Prof Dr Syed Mahmood Haider briefed the chief guest on the progress of the college and its future development plans.

The convocation was also attended by metropolitan commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman and Karachi University vice chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan and others.

