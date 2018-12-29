Pakistan's first ever ice hockey match played in Gilgit-Baltistan
The first-ever match of ice hockey in Pakistan was played on Saturday in Naltar, the hilly snow resort of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
The match was played between the teams of PAF and GB Scouts.
Players from both sides showed extraordinary skill but no team could score a goal within the stipulated time. Therefore the fate of the match lay with the penalty shootout, where Shahryar from team PAF scored the only goal of the match leading to their victory.
The history of ice hockey in the GB region can be traced to a local game ghatal, which is also played with two sticks and a ball.
To continue the legacy of this traditional game, ice hockey has been introduced in the region.
Comments (2)
Very happy to read this. I have been living in Canada for over 40 years and got hooked up with this game the day I landed here. I wish all the players well and will be happy to provide equipments since they are very very expensive. Somehow I will reach the organizers.
Enjoy! Hockey is a passion in my country and I hope this sport catches on in Pakistan. Keep your heads up, sticks down and have fun!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada