DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Fake bank accounts case: Trio accused in JIT report reject findings, claim innocence

Haseeb BhattiDecember 29, 2018

Email

Bahria Town's Zain Malik says JIT report is based on "surmises, conjectures and assumptions". — File photo
Bahria Town's Zain Malik says JIT report is based on "surmises, conjectures and assumptions". — File photo

Zain Malik, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Anwar Majeed, three of the several suspects in the fake bank accounts case, on Saturday rejected the findings of a report compiled by the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the scam.

The JIT report had claimed that Zain, the son-in-law of property tycoon Malik Riaz, maintained Bahria Town accounts through which about Rs10.2bn were allegedly laundered.

Zain, in his response in the Supreme Court today, rejected the JIT's claim, saying that its report had "misread and misconceived" the documents provided by Bahria Town.

According to Zain's response, Bahria Town had entered into a joint venture with Zardari Group, that owned a plot measuring 6,813.74 square yards in Karachi's "prime commercial area" and was "ideal for development as a building project which would include hotels, shops, offices and residential flats".

The reply refutes claims that Bahria Town had awarded Rs1.2bn to the Zardari Group as kickbacks, adding that "the manner and mode in which Zardari Group utilised the sum of Rs1.22bn has neither any nexus nor Bahria Town is responsible for the same".

Furthermore, JIT's allegation that Bahria Icon Tower was built on controversial land and encroached upon a large portion of the Bin Qasim Park were also rejected as "based on surmises, conjectures and assumptions".

Omni Group's Anwar and Abdul Ghani, meanwhile, said that the JIT report did not include records that it was given, and neither did it mention the names of the 924 people whose statements were recorded.

The response said that the JIT had no "basis" to recommend that the case be sent to the National Accountability Bureau for investigation.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Meaningful accountability
Updated December 29, 2018

Meaningful accountability

Amidst the drama, what appears to have been forgotten by all sides is due process.
December 29, 2018

Auto sector troubles

THE automobile sector in Pakistan is seeing some amount of turbulence, in part driven by the reality of new entrants...
December 29, 2018

Rwandan genocide

IN 1994, the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides in modern times unfolded in Rwanda. In a span...
Updated December 28, 2018

Exiting Afghanistan

Perhaps the foreign minister should share news on his efforts with the country.
Updated December 28, 2018

Gas supply decisions

Much hangs in the balance as PTI govt takes first steps towards managing the recurrent problems in the gas sector.
Updated December 28, 2018

Sanctuaries for the poor

Broader issues linked to the challenge of providing shelter for the homeless must also be focused on.