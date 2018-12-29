DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Major avenue in Brooklyn named after Jinnah

Masood HaiderUpdated December 29, 2018

Email

New York City City Council designates part of Coney Island Avenue as Mohammad Ali Jinnah Way. — File photo
New York City City Council designates part of Coney Island Avenue as Mohammad Ali Jinnah Way. — File photo

NEW YORK: A section of a busy avenue in Brooklyn — a borough of New York City — has been named after Quaid-i-Azam Moham­mad Ali Jinnah.

Under a resolution adop­t­ed on the occasion of Jin­nah’s birthday on Dec 25, the New York City Council designated the part of Coney Island Avenue — where the Pakistani-Ameri­can community is concentrated — as ‘Mohammad Ali Jinnah Way’.

The resolution was tabled at the New York City Council by councilman Jumaane Williams and was adopted by a majority vote.

“We are delighted over the council’s decision which meets our long-standing demand,” said PAYO President Waqil Ahmad. “It is a gift to the Pakistani-American community here as well as to the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Mr Waqil said that PAYO members had worked for years for official recognition of the Pakistani community even though the area around Coney Island Avenue was informally known as “Little Pakistan”.

“We are overjoyed that our efforts succeeded,” he said, explaining the complex procedures and demands involved and which the PAYO members completed.

Also present at the press conference were other PAYO members — Jawad Shabbir, Hamayun Riaz, Adeel Rana, and Zaigum Abbas.

An official ceremony marking the inauguration of the “Mohammad Ali Jinnah Way” is expected to be held next month.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 29, 2018

Meaningful accountability

ADRAMATICALLY revealed JIT report has led to a dramatic decision by the PTI government to place 172 individuals ...
December 29, 2018

Auto sector troubles

THE automobile sector in Pakistan is seeing some amount of turbulence, in part driven by the reality of new entrants...
December 29, 2018

Rwandan genocide

IN 1994, the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides in modern times unfolded in Rwanda. In a span...
Updated December 28, 2018

Exiting Afghanistan

Perhaps the foreign minister should share news on his efforts with the country.
Updated December 28, 2018

Gas supply decisions

Much hangs in the balance as PTI govt takes first steps towards managing the recurrent problems in the gas sector.
Updated December 28, 2018

Sanctuaries for the poor

Broader issues linked to the challenge of providing shelter for the homeless must also be focused on.