Afghan national contesting by-poll: HDP

QUETTA: Leaders of the Hazara Democratic Party have said that despite knowing the fact, the opponent parties have fielded a former governor of an Afghan province during the Taliban era against the HDP candidate in the by-election on PB-26 in Quetta and the party has decided to defeat him by taking part in democratic process.

This was stated by HDP chairman Abdul Khaliq Hazara, secretary general Ahmed Ali Kohzad, Seema Sahar and other party leaders while speaking at a public meeting held in Hazara Town on Friday in connection with the election campaign of BAP candidate Qadir Nail.

The by-election is being held for a Balochistan Assembly seat which has fallen vacant after Mr Kohzad, who had won the seat in the July 25 general elections, was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for being an Afghan national.

The HDP leaders said that the rival parties had fielded the same candidate who had been defeated in the general elections, adding that through a conspiracy these elements were trying to deprive the Hazara community people of their political rights.

However, they said that the people of the constituency were aware of the conspiracy and they would foil it through the power their vote.

The HDP leaders said that the people of the area had given their decision by attending the public meeting in a large number. They were happy to note that the participants included “tens of thousands of women” who were there to express their solidarity with the HDP candidate.

They said that the HDP had cordial and brotherly relations with Baloch, Pakhtun and other communities and always extended support to all democratic forces in the province as it believed in the supremacy of Constitution, democratic norms and traditions.

They said that the HDP had always played its role in strengthening democracy and upholding constitutional rule in the country.

They said that the democratic forces who always struggled for democracy and rule of law were supporting the HDP candidate in the by-election.

The party leaders said that their rival candidate did not belong to the area and had no awareness about the issues the people of PB-26 were facing. On the other hand, they added, Qadir Nail was a well-known journalist and political worker who always helped the people in solving their problems.

Sardar Sahil, Zulfiqar Batoor, Dr Aziz and other leaders of the HDP also spoke on the occasion and thanked the people for their participation in the public meeting.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2018