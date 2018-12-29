Malik Riaz to appear before Supreme Court in fake accounts case
ISLAMABAD: Malik Riaz Hussain and his son-in-law Zain Malik of the Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd are expected to appear before a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court when it resumes hearing in the Rs35 billion fake accounts case on Monday.
The bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan will hear the case initiated on a suo motu notice.
At the last hearing in Lahore, the apex court had ordered both Malik Riaz and Zain Malik to personally appear before it at the next hearing.
The names of Malik Riaz and Zain Malik surfaced in the report furnished before the SC by a joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the court to probe the fake accounts case.
In its report, the JIT had accused the Bahria Town Karachi of using kickbacks for grabbing state land in Bagh Ibn-i-Qasim for the Bahria Icon Towers project as well as Pakistan Steel Mills land.
The JIT report stated that kickbacks were used for acquiring state land and bribe/proceeds from the forcible low-cost acquisition of private lands were laundered using fake accounts.
The report explained that examination of the fake accounts revealed a huge deposit of Rs10.02bn directly into the fake accounts and that the Bahria Town emerged as a big beneficiary by grabbing thousands of acres of prime urban state as well as private lands for its projects in Karachi against which it paid huge kickbacks.
Similarly, the JIT report discovered during the scrutiny of the fake accounts of Umair Associates that Rs31.95 million had been deposited on July 17, 2014 and Sept 1, 2014 through 40 bearer cheques issued by one Amanullah Memon.
It was found that 562 acres of state land, including 362 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land, had been illegally allotted to private builders, causing a loss of Rs4.14bn to the national exchequer, the report said.
When Zain Malik, CEO of the Bahria Icon Towers project, was asked about the deposit of Rs10.02bn in fake accounts operated by the Omni Group, the JIT came across similar criminalities as witnessed in other dealings in the projects, like the Bahria Icon Towers — Pakistan’s tallest 102-storey tower under construction on the land of Galaxy Construction Pvt Ltd — as well as precious Bagh Ibn-i-Qasim land. In these cases, land grabbing and money laundering had become very evident, the report said.
‘Zardari’s frontman’
Explaining further, the JIT report stated that the Bahria Icon Towers project was being constructed on the 9,436 square-yard Clifton quarter, adjacent to Bagh Ibn-i-Qasim Karachi. These plots belonged to Saleem Akhtar of Galaxy Construction, allegedly a frontman of Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.
Saleem Akhtar has left the country and the shareholding of Galaxy Construction has been transferred to Dr Dinshaw Hoshang Anklesaria.
And to undertake the construction of the Bahria Icon Towers project, a joint venture (JV) was signed between Galaxy Construction and Bahria Town whereas additional state land was fraudulently misappropriated and amalgamated with the plots where the icon towers are being built, the report said.
Zain Malik admitted before the JIT that the deal between Dr Anklesaria and Galaxy Construction was merely a paperwork. However, Dr Anklesaria had given three applications to the Sindh chief minister for allotment of an amenity plot adjacent to the land where the towers were being constructed.
This alleged grabbing of state land in favour of Galaxy Construction was supervised through the administrative control over the Board and Revenue Sindh and other local authorities. A gratis award of 7,900 square yards was added to Galaxy Construction out of the land of Bagh Ibn-i-Qasim, the report said, adding that the original plots measuring 9,436 square yards swelled to almost double the original size to allow the construction of the Bahria Icon project.
Such a blatant land grabbing in tandem with different authorities of the Sindh government, including the chief minister, was not possible unless the beneficiary was a very influential person whose personal stakes were involved, the report alleged, adding that the Sindh government did not do it for Dr Anklesaria whom the Bahria Icon’s CEO treated as a mere paperwork or dummy.
The land where the icon towers were being constructed had been identified to be held as “benami” of Mr Zardari through Galaxy Construction in the name of Mr Zardari’s then frontman Saleem Akhtar in 1998, the report claimed, adding that today this property was again allegedly being held by Mr Zardari through Galaxy Construction in the name of his present frontman Dr Anklesaria.
The report summed up by stating that the Bahria Icon project clearly showed that Dr Anklesaria was mere frontman of Mr Zardari and it was Mr Zardari who had been the beneficial recipient of kickbacks from the Bahria Town into fake accounts amounting to Rs10.02bn against the total institutional collusion of government departments of Sindh in favour of the Bahria Town to build a real estate empire in Karachi.
According to the JIT report, it had also been established that apart from the Omni Group, Mr Zardari was also the ultimate beneficiary of the fake accounts in real terms.
Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2018
The egregious levels of corruption in the report make me want to vomit. Excellent job CJP. Now arrest not only Riaz, Zardari and big wigs but also the 17-21 grade officers that were apart of this. This will send a clear message to bureaucrats
Make Zardari and co pay for this dearly.
Atrociously brutal.
So that is the "business empire " that AAZ had promised he would build for his son Bilawal. All that shows he is nothing but a big con artist. And the sad part is that he was "democratically " elected as the President of Pakistan.
Bahria construction is a very recent things in Sind province. I remember majority of people blaming for last three decades and why no one brining those corruption evidence. Or Corruption start recently and Previous accusations were fairy tales. What’s going on now really make me think these cases are just political victimizations.
Why MR has remained and continues to remain an untouchable? Perhaps he has perfect the art of corruption!
For progress and prosperity corruption must end otherswise Pakistan will not be a developing state.
CJ must sell all properties of bahria town and all money must go into dam fund
He will pay another 50 Million for dam fund and get exonerated.
You got to admit, Zardari is one clever cat, but it appears, he may be at the end of his rope, at least people are hoping, but its not over yet, and its not going to be easy to prove his involvement,
There’s no limit to greed. A property tycoon like Riaz Malik & his associate son in law Zain Malik, are top businessmen, before their friendship with Asif Ali Zardari, no such big scam was heard. Asif Ali Zardari called himself king of reconciliation, has great qualities of attracting persons in his circle, be it Rao Anwar, or Riaz Malik, he’s master of extracting benefits, and he got it. It is bad luck for those in business that the fake accounts detected, and the debit,credit, entries matched with the accounts in loop. Riaz Malik is said to pay back the money on SC order, but his partner in arm is quite arrogant towards the courts and Imran Khan Govt, and he’s exercising political pressures by taunting, but nothing that sort will work, the people being in pain by inflation are not prepared to believe anybody except court, hence the political career of all those found guilty in corruption is almost gone. And last but not least the State is quite capable of taking it’s money back.
Judiciary should punish all culprits and make sure that innocent people who invested their hard earned money in the Bahria Town project should not suffer. As they invested in a legally approved well known project.
This big tree has many big branches we are finding out.
@Dawn ......and why is it News ? Does he have a choice or is he doing all of us a favor ?
Government should confiscate all the land which land-grabber Malik Riaz has snatched from poor people using force and political affiliation of corrupt parties and impose heavy fines on him plus jail punishment for at least 20 years without any possibility of getting bail.
Lets hope Pakistanis are steadfast and dont fall for PPP’s political gimmicks
Rest assured nothing will happen to Malik Riaz and Bahria Town and the entire nation knows the reason why. He will be getting a clean chit just like Rao Anwar. We commoners can only pray for justice.
Malik Riaz is the Don
In other countries super rich people make money thru innovations,forward thinking,patents registration, competition and novel ideas and in our country such rich people are those who siphoned out the tax money and wealth of the people of Pakistan thru cartel or being the ruling class of the country.
Lets hope Zardari and all these cronies do get punished for their crimes and looted money be returned to make Pakistan prosperous.
Also lets hope this sets forth a precedent to catch all the corrupts in all institutions, political, civil or security establishments
Such corruptions have ruined the state affairs and the nation. Poors will suffer by paying the taxes and 7 coming generations of such corrupt mafia will enjoy.
Were state departments sleeping when such mega corruption was underway.
This is just the tip of Iceburg
Great job! Malik Riaz or anyone else involved in wrong doing must be punished but govt should make sure that investor money is returned. Further sale and purchase should be restricted. There are many overseas Pakistanis, including me, have invested in Bahria Town believing this is the most trust worthy brand. If govt cannot retrieve money and return to investors, especially overseas , govt will lose the confidence of overseas Pakistanis.
Hope that culprits if found guilty be held accountable but i dont understand why aleema khan case is closed. What is her business and where is her business. Everyone should be accountable be it judiciary or Generals. No more holy cows