Sindh CM, police chief claim 'important arrests' made in Ali Raza Abidi murder case

Sindh Inspector General Kaleem Imam on Friday said that police have detained suspects involved in the murder of former MQM lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi, and they would soon share “important news” about the assailants who killed Abidi outside his home on December 25.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also said that important arrests have been made from Jinnah Airport related to the ongoing probe in Abidi's murder.

The chief minister said culprits involved in the attack on Ali Raza Abidi would soon be punished.

Shah met Abidi's father, former MNA Akhlaq Hussain, and offered condolences over the demise of his son. He informed Hussain about the progress of investigation and said that no one will be allowed to disrupt the peace of the city.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack which drew nationwide condemnation.

Two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on Abidi's car near his residence on Khayaban-i-Ghazi street in DHA's Phase V on Tuesday.

The former MQM leader succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A postmortem examination showed that Abidi sustained four bullet wounds — two on his chest, one on his neck and as many on his arm.