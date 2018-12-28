Army chief confirms death sentences awarded to 22 'hardcore terrorists': ISPR

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday ratified the death sentences awarded to 22 hardcore terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The convicts were reportedly involved in heinous terrorist offences, including attacks on armed forces, law enforcement agencies, explosions of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IED) to carry out sectarian killings, destruction of communication infrastructure, police check posts, educational institutions, and killing of innocent civilians.

According to the military's media wing, the convicted terrorists were responsible for the deaths of a total of 176 people, including 19 armed forces personnel, 41 police and Levies officials and 116 civilians, and causing injuries to 217 others. Arms and explosives had also been recovered from their possession.

Special military courts had awarded death sentences to these convicts. The courts also handed down imprisonments to 15 convicts and acquitted two accused after finding them not guilty.

All 22 of the terrorists were found to be members of banned organisations. They confessed to their offences before a judicial magistrate and in their statements during their respective trials, according to the ISPR.

Details of death penalty convictions provided by the ISPR are as follows:

Khairuddin s/o Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Ishaq s/o Asim Khan, Inamullah s/o Khakay Khan, Alam Sher s/o Qayyum Khan, Irfan s/o Zar Khan Yousafzai and Muhammad Shafique s/o Azizullah Jan

The convicts were found to be involved in the killing of civilians by exploding a vehicle-borne IED in Karachi's Abbas Town. The attack resulted in the deaths of 57 people and injuries to 79 others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Sultan Mehmood s/o Syed Talib

He was found guilty of abetting a suicide bombing on April 11, 2006, at Nishtar Park in Karachi, which caused the deaths of 54 persons and injuries to 113 others.

Muhammad Tahir s/o Talimand

The convict was involved in the killing of a civilian and attacks on armed forces personnel, which resulted in the death of Maj Hafiz Attique Ahmed, Capt Amir Butt, Havildar Abdul Aziz and five other soldiers. Firearms and explosives were recovered from him, according to the ISPR.

Zafar Ali s/o Muhammad Naeem

The militant was sentenced for his involvement in attacks on the armed forces, which resulted in the deaths of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havildar Muhammad Naseer, Havildar Muhammad Qayyum Ahmad, Naik Iftikhar Ali and two soldiers, and caused injuries to nine other soldiers.

He was also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Umar Karim s/o Umar Rahim

He was found to be involved in the killing of a civilian and attacks on armed forces personnel, which resulted in the deaths of Maj Hafiz Attique Ahmed, Capt Amir Butt, Havildar Abdul Aziz and three other soldiers.

Muhammad Sher Wali Khan s/o Usman Ghani and Rahmat Shah s/o Fawaz Khan

Both the convicts were involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies personnel, which caused the deaths of Assistant Sub Inspector Noor Zaman, Naib Subedar Hussain Faraz and three other soldiers, and injuries to five others.

They were also found to be in possession of firearms, the military's media wing said.

Bakhtawar s/o Muhammad Bar Khan and Rasheedullah s/o Shah Naseem

The two convicts were involved in the murders of two civilians and attacks on law enforcement personnel, which resulted in the deaths of 28 Levies/police officials and caused injuries to four policemen.

Faheemuddin s/o Andaz Gul

He was involved in the killings of police/Levies personnel and attacks on law enforcement officials, which resulted in the deaths of six soldiers.

Zahir Shah s/o Syed Badshah

The convict was sentenced for his involvement in the killings of Sepoys Gohar Ali and Aamir Sher of Levies/Khasadar force.

Said Muhammad s/o Sabzi Aman

He was involved in an attack on armed forces personnel, which caused the death of Havildar Allah Dita and Sepoy Bacha Hussain.

He was also found responsible for the destruction of Government Girls Middle School, Gulibagh, as well as the abduction of a civilian for ransom.

Arab Jan s/o Shahi Khan

The convict was involved in an attack on law enforcement personnel, which resulted in the death of Sepoy Said Amin.

Muhammad Ishaq s/o Muhammad Ghafoor

He was found to be involved in an attack on the armed forces, which caused the deaths of three soldiers, and the destruction of an educational institution. He was also found in possession of firearms.

Tanhaj Ali s/o Muhammad Zeb Khan

The convict was involved in an attack on armed forces personnel, which resulted in the death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Sepoy Shoukat Ali, and caused injuries to three other soldiers.

Firearms and explosives were also recovered from him.

Abdul Rafee s/o Sarkamand

He was found guilty of attacking the armed forces and law enforcement personnel and thus resulting in the deaths of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Sepoy Ikhlas Ahmed, Sepoy Shoukat Ali, and caused injuries to six other soldiers.

He was also involved in the destruction of Government Primary School, Langar and possessed firearms and explosives.

Muhammad Ishaq s/o Muhammad Ibrahim

The convict was sentenced for causing the deaths of two civilians and being involved in an attack on law enforcement personnel, which resulted in the death of police constable Yasir Ali and caused injuries to two other persons.