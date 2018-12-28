DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nine-year-old girl found murdered after being raped, tortured in Nowshera

SirajuddinUpdated December 28, 2018

Email

The minor child was reported missing at 10pm on Thursday after she did not return home from a seminary. — File
The minor child was reported missing at 10pm on Thursday after she did not return home from a seminary. — File

The tortured body of a minor girl who had gone missing a day earlier was found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Nowshera district on Friday.

A post-mortem examination performed on the nine-year-old child's body suggested she was raped before being murdered, District Police Officer Nowshera Mansoor Aman said.

According to police, the girl was reported missing at 10pm on Thursday after she did not return home from a madressah where she was receiving Quranic lessons.

Her body, bearing signs of torture, was found on Friday morning from a graveyard near her house. It was then shifted to a hospital, where a postmortem examination suggested rape and murder.

A first information report has been lodged and a joint investigation team has been constituted to ascertain the facts of the child's death and to trace the culprits, DPO Aman told DawnNewsTV.

Rise in child abuse cases

A report released by the NGO Sahil had revealed in August that cases of child abuse increased by 32 per cent in the first six months of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017.

Read: More than 12 children abused every day in first half of 2018: report

The report found that a total of 2,322 child abuse cases were reported by newspapers in all four provinces, as well as Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. In comparison, 1,764 such incidents were reported from January to June 2017.

One of the authors of the report, Mamtaz Gohar had told Dawn that although child abuse cases were expected to fall in the wake of the Zainab rape and murder case, they had unfortunately increased.

“However, another view is that the Zainab murder case gave victims’ families courage to speak out rather than hide incidents of sexual abuse. The good thing is that, soon after that case, a drastic change has been noticed in the attitude and behaviour of families towards such cases,” he said.

Imran Ali, who was convicted for the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur earlier this year, was executed in October.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
hanifsmile
Dec 28, 2018 07:44pm

This is unfortunately issue in the whole world. only solution is for parents to guide their kids and kids needs learn to trust no one. USA, UK rate of child abuse is everywhere. Saudi Arabia doesn't have this high rate due to strict laws and punishments. It will increase if severe punishments are not handed to culprits,

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Talking of reforms

Talking of reforms

Are we going to jail parents if they are not able or willing to send children to school?

Editorial

Updated December 28, 2018

Exiting Afghanistan

Perhaps the foreign minister should share news on his efforts with the country.
Updated December 28, 2018

Gas supply decisions

Much hangs in the balance as PTI govt takes first steps towards managing the recurrent problems in the gas sector.
Updated December 28, 2018

Sanctuaries for the poor

Broader issues linked to the challenge of providing shelter for the homeless must also be focused on.
Updated December 27, 2018

Trial by JIT

State’s overreliance on ad hoc JITs, whose composition could suggest anti-civilian, anti-politician bias, is troubling.
Updated December 27, 2018

Karachi bleeds

The killing is an ugly reminder of how uncertain and brief peace can be in Pakistan’s economic hub.
December 27, 2018

New province

THE government has taken the extraordinary step of holding a meeting of the Punjab cabinet in Bahawalpur. Scheduled...