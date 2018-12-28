DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PCB denies 'grossly exaggerated' reports of Arthur's outburst during S. Africa Test

Dawn.comDecember 28, 2018

Email

Arthur, allegedly, yells at Captain Sarfaraz and senior players to vent his frustration. — Reuters/File
Arthur, allegedly, yells at Captain Sarfaraz and senior players to vent his frustration. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday strongly refuted reports of an angry outburst by head coach Mickey Arthur at the end of day two of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

"The Pakistan team management led by Manager Talat Ali strongly refutes the baseless allegations levelled against Head Coach Mickey Arthur on his supposed 'angry behaviour,'" a press release issued by the board said

Earlier in the day, a section of the media while quoting unnamed sources had reported that Arthur not only yelled at captain Sarfraz Ahmed and senior players but also threw things against walls to vent his frustration over the dismal performance of the national team.

"As per the norm, Mickey held a debriefing meeting at the end of the day's play which was held in a cordial atmosphere with inputs from team members and management, as is the usual practice," the PCB insisted.

"Any speculation about [the] coach's angry behaviour towards the players is grossly exaggerated," it said, adding that Arthur, the team management, captain and all team members were "totally united" in their objective of producing positive results.

According to the PCB statement, the team management hoped that the media would "refrain from speculating on the matter".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Pak_UK
Dec 28, 2018 08:07pm

Mere yelling and talk won’t help. Poor selection and nepotism is evident. I just wonder why reaction to failure for likes of Shan Masood, Imam and Sarfraz is different to likes of Ahmad Shehzad and Umer Akmal?

Shahazad still still has better average than most of openers you have tried and Umar Akmal if not test format but in limited overs has better average and strike rate than most of your middle order.

Recommend 0
Doctor
Dec 28, 2018 08:09pm

Well, he has no reasons to get angry !

Recommend 0
Aftab Qureishi
Dec 28, 2018 08:23pm

Stop blaming Arthur!!! In fact it would be a good thing if he screamed at those three players, they have become a total liability for Pakistan. Further, since inzamam has been chief selector in 2016, Pakistan's test fortunes have have been awful, he should be removed as well. Shafiq and Sarfraz especially should be dropped immediately. My solution for this is bring in Fawad Alam as a middle order batsman and Captain, he would do a fantastic job!

Recommend 0
zahid
Dec 28, 2018 08:25pm

Mickey Arthur has a right to be Angry of Pakistani batting.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Dec 28, 2018 08:26pm

He as coach is perfectly within his rights to tell his players to pull their socks up. What is the issue here?

Recommend 0
Khaled
Dec 28, 2018 08:27pm

Where there's smoke there's fire.

Recommend 0
Asad Khan
Dec 28, 2018 08:41pm

If I was there, I would be yelling at them too. This is absolutely miserable. Pakistan might as well send in their number 11 & 10 to start the batting each time. It won't make any difference to the final scoreline.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Talking of reforms

Talking of reforms

Are we going to jail parents if they are not able or willing to send children to school?

Editorial

Updated December 28, 2018

Exiting Afghanistan

Perhaps the foreign minister should share news on his efforts with the country.
Updated December 28, 2018

Gas supply decisions

Much hangs in the balance as PTI govt takes first steps towards managing the recurrent problems in the gas sector.
Updated December 28, 2018

Sanctuaries for the poor

Broader issues linked to the challenge of providing shelter for the homeless must also be focused on.
Updated December 27, 2018

Trial by JIT

State’s overreliance on ad hoc JITs, whose composition could suggest anti-civilian, anti-politician bias, is troubling.
Updated December 27, 2018

Karachi bleeds

The killing is an ugly reminder of how uncertain and brief peace can be in Pakistan’s economic hub.
December 27, 2018

New province

THE government has taken the extraordinary step of holding a meeting of the Punjab cabinet in Bahawalpur. Scheduled...