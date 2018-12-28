PCB denies 'grossly exaggerated' reports of Arthur's outburst during S. Africa Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday strongly refuted reports of an angry outburst by head coach Mickey Arthur at the end of day two of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

"The Pakistan team management led by Manager Talat Ali strongly refutes the baseless allegations levelled against Head Coach Mickey Arthur on his supposed 'angry behaviour,'" a press release issued by the board said

Earlier in the day, a section of the media while quoting unnamed sources had reported that Arthur not only yelled at captain Sarfraz Ahmed and senior players but also threw things against walls to vent his frustration over the dismal performance of the national team.

"As per the norm, Mickey held a debriefing meeting at the end of the day's play which was held in a cordial atmosphere with inputs from team members and management, as is the usual practice," the PCB insisted.

"Any speculation about [the] coach's angry behaviour towards the players is grossly exaggerated," it said, adding that Arthur, the team management, captain and all team members were "totally united" in their objective of producing positive results.

According to the PCB statement, the team management hoped that the media would "refrain from speculating on the matter".