PCB denies 'grossly exaggerated' reports of Arthur's outburst during S. Africa Test
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday strongly refuted reports of an angry outburst by head coach Mickey Arthur at the end of day two of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.
"The Pakistan team management led by Manager Talat Ali strongly refutes the baseless allegations levelled against Head Coach Mickey Arthur on his supposed 'angry behaviour,'" a press release issued by the board said
Earlier in the day, a section of the media while quoting unnamed sources had reported that Arthur not only yelled at captain Sarfraz Ahmed and senior players but also threw things against walls to vent his frustration over the dismal performance of the national team.
"As per the norm, Mickey held a debriefing meeting at the end of the day's play which was held in a cordial atmosphere with inputs from team members and management, as is the usual practice," the PCB insisted.
"Any speculation about [the] coach's angry behaviour towards the players is grossly exaggerated," it said, adding that Arthur, the team management, captain and all team members were "totally united" in their objective of producing positive results.
According to the PCB statement, the team management hoped that the media would "refrain from speculating on the matter".
Mere yelling and talk won’t help. Poor selection and nepotism is evident. I just wonder why reaction to failure for likes of Shan Masood, Imam and Sarfraz is different to likes of Ahmad Shehzad and Umer Akmal?
Shahazad still still has better average than most of openers you have tried and Umar Akmal if not test format but in limited overs has better average and strike rate than most of your middle order.
Well, he has no reasons to get angry !
Stop blaming Arthur!!! In fact it would be a good thing if he screamed at those three players, they have become a total liability for Pakistan. Further, since inzamam has been chief selector in 2016, Pakistan's test fortunes have have been awful, he should be removed as well. Shafiq and Sarfraz especially should be dropped immediately. My solution for this is bring in Fawad Alam as a middle order batsman and Captain, he would do a fantastic job!
Mickey Arthur has a right to be Angry of Pakistani batting.
He as coach is perfectly within his rights to tell his players to pull their socks up. What is the issue here?
Where there's smoke there's fire.
If I was there, I would be yelling at them too. This is absolutely miserable. Pakistan might as well send in their number 11 & 10 to start the batting each time. It won't make any difference to the final scoreline.