Suspect's stance not taken into consideration when placing name on ECL, says law minister

Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem on Friday explained that names of people who have been nominated in a case are only placed on the exit control list (ECL) if there is suspicion that they will not return to the country if they travel abroad.

While talking to the media in Islamabad, the law minister said that it was not necessary to consider the stance of a suspect before adding their name to the ECL.

Naseem explained that the recommendations of departments which want to place someone, even a lawmaker, on the ECL are submitted to the federal cabinet by the interior ministry.

Referring to a recent report prepared by a joint investigation team probing the fake accounts case, he said that the people named in the report will get the chance to defend themselves in court. Naseem said that the list of 172 people named in the JIT report who have been placed on the ECL, will also be produced in court.

Naseem further said that the incumbent government will do everything to ensure that the rule of law is imposed in the country. He insisted that the accountability process in the country should continue.

When asked about the leaking of the JIT report, Naseem responded that "big news often leak" in the media. He, however, said that the JIT report's surfacing on the media will not affect the case proceedings.

Not scared of revenge

PPP leader Sherry Rehman, in reaction to the placement of the names of her party's chairperson and co-chairperson on the ECL, accused the government of exacting "revenge".

In a media statement, Rehman expressed "grave reservations" on the decision and but said that the PPP was "not scared of such conspiracies and media trials".

The senator regretted that the names of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari were placed on the ECL "on the day of Benazir's death anniversary". She said that the "tradition" of placing the names of lawmakers on ECL was "undemocratic".

Rehman termed the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as Tehreek-i-Intiqaam (movement for revenge) and said that the government's aim was not to serve people but to exact political revenge. She accused the PTI of "paralysing the Sindh government" and wondered if the party was "scared of a seasoned man (Bilawal)".

She warned that if the PTI government does not "learn to differentiate between accountability and revenge", it will have to face consequences.