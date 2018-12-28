Elgar and Amla guide South Africa to victory against Pakistan in opening Test
Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla hit half-centuries as South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets inside three days in the first Test at SuperSport Park on Friday.
The pair survived some early scares and put on 119 for the second wicket before Elgar was caught behind off part-time medium-pacer Shan Masood for 50, one ball after reaching his half-century.
Amla finished a year in which he seldom found top form by making 63 not out.
The value of the partnership between Elgar and Amla was shown as Theunis de Bruyn and captain Faf du Plessis both fell cheaply before Temba Bavuma swept Yasir Shah for four to take South Africa past their target of 149 shortly before tea on the third day.
Both captains, Du Plessis and Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed, made 'pairs' by being dismissed without scoring in both innings.
Pakistan made an ideal start when Hasan Ali trapped Aiden Markram leg before wicket before a run had been scored.
Hasan and Mohammad Amir did not concede a run off the bat until Amla clipped Hasan for four in the sixth over.
Controversy
There were two crucial incidents with the total on 16, either of which could have swung the game in Pakistan's favour.
Amla, on eight, was dropped by Fakhar Zaman at third slip off Hasan when he slashed hard at the ball, which flew at chest height to the fielder. In the next over, Elgar, on four, edged new bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi low to first slip where Azhar Ali appeared to take a diving catch.
On-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Sundaram Ravi conferred before referring to television umpire Joel Wilson with a 'soft' signal of out, indicating they thought it was a clean catch.
After looking at several replays, including super-slow close-ups, Wilson ruled the ball had bounced and Elgar was reprieved.
The decision clearly astonished the Pakistan players and coach Mickey Arthur was seen leaving his place on the players' balcony and going to the adjacent office of match referee David Boon.
Television commentator Michael Holding criticised his fellow West Indian Wilson.
“I'm convinced he was out,” said Holding. “I think the third umpire made a mistake. The protocol says you have got to be 100 per cent sure the decision was wrong to change it.”
In a similar situation, Indian captain Virat Kohli was given out in the recent second Test against Australia in Perth when television umpire Nigel Llong found no conclusive evidence to overturn a 'soft' signal from the on-field umpires.
Elgar and Amla survived some testing bowling from the Pakistan seamers and gradually began to lift the scoring rate on a pitch which favoured bowlers throughout.
South African fast bowler Duanne Olivier was named man of the match for his match return of 11-96. The second Test begins in Cape Town on January 3.
Comments (50)
Shaheen time and again troubled the batsmen. Amir did next to nothing.
BIG Congratulations, South Africa Cricket team !
Sure. But how you justify a batting collapse?
"Coach Mickey Arthur was seen leaving his place on the players' balcony and going to the adjacent office of match referee David Boon"
What was so controversial in what Mickey did ? Will he be penalized by the ICC ?
Pakistan are throwing this game intentionally
There was no controversy as the fingers of Azhar were clearly not under the ball as the replays showed it, consequently the field umpire soft signal was overturned.
In any case weak pakistani team will loose this match and series 3-0
Please don't blame upmires for your poor batting and catching displays.
Finally some excuse...Use the word "controversy" as per convenience.
What ever it was SA is better side to win this test ...
I am sure that, Dean Elgar was 100% Not Out. The reply clearly showed the truth. The catch was not clean enough & Third Umpire was not convinced with the catch at all.
Pakistan is on course to lose the test match by 9 wickets. Most of the blame should be on our middle order: Azhar, Asad and Sarfraz. I dont believe Sarfraz is a test level player. He is more suited to limited over. The best thing Pakiatan can do now is to drop Sarfraz and bring in a better captain that can lead from the front.
Match completed in under three days...........WOW.............just wow.............
Nothing will mask the failure of Pakistani batsmen to score runs; including this made up controversy. We must stop making excuses for a team that doesn't even reach 200 on the scorecard, and lay the blame where it belongs i.e. batting or lack of it for the teams predicament.
There could be some more interesting moments in case the decision was right. However the total is to low to be defended and the wrong decision would not impact the overall result
Keep talking of controversy and conspiracy. SA is winning in few minutes.
No controversy. SA is winning fair and square.
The match was lost yesterday when Pak batting collapsed from 100-1 to 190 all out. You don't deserve to win if you bat like that. Good result for Pakistan. Now they need to make the desired changes and bat responsibly in the next match.
Pakistan should not have been in this position
50% team should be fired and new blood taken in. 1st to go is the Sarfaraz cannot bat...
Time for change again. Sarfaraz, Asad and Azhar needs to be benched and bring in new faces as they have been given enough chances.
a controversial umpiring decision thwarted Pakistan" How can someone call a third umpires decision as controversial.? You may like it or may not but it stays .Kohli also walked out once given out ,but no one called it controversial then
Start looking for excuse
Pakistani team need to accept defeat. Always they can't fingers defeat and this can't improve. Excuses never work
What controversy?? Expect one decision to go against you in any match. You don’t have sufficient runs on board to deserve a win.
Asad and azhar should be rested. You just can’t blame keeper batsman for this.... Asad and azhar both needs to just retire. Please do us a favor and don’t give us a favor......
Fahim and Shadab are the must for our fragile lineup...
Yasir Shah is avg.. Hassan is reckless Shaheen can’t bat Amir is just whatever Imam is once in a blue moon Fakhar is not a test player.
Bring Younis Khan back as soon as possible. Nobody is close to him.
Umpiring was right. Batsmen failure resulted in defeat. Why always blame others, look within.
The batsmen have let the bowlers down so badly. Imagine if the bowlers had 220 to 250 lead to defend?
Again a pathetic display of batting by Pakistan. Good fast bowling alone is not enough to make Pakistan victorious in overseas Tests.
Great Test Match, result as expected
Pakistan need to drop sarfaraz and play rizwan need to change opening pair and play Harris in the middle order .....
Well played southafrica, congratulations.
Better to find fault with the team which was totally outplayed rather than the Umpire. Batting let the team down again, same story repeated time and again.
There is no batting problem, it is the management stupid. Starts with the captain as leader and role model. Captain is zero so the rest follows. The coaches have failed to teach basic skills and strategy. Get rid of Sarfraz, Mickey, and Fowler. Geo Pakistan.
Captain double zero is not good
@Asif, Amir took four wickets in the first inning. At that score there was nthng much a bowler can do . Start blaming ur batsman star and stop looking for a scapegoat in bowlers.
A very dismal and ugly performance by Pakistani batsmen. They are very lucky that they are in the reckonings at 7th spot in ICC rankings. Win or lose is part of the game but if you make a school boy blunders than its a crime for a professional cricketer. How would you justify playing the reckless shots off the deliveries way outside off stump, chasing and caught in slips or behind. How would you justify for batman of 70 odd test matches veteran having no clue to play a hook shot or defend and getting dismissed in a very clumsy manner. I have mentioned many a times here in the comments section that Azhar Ali has played already best of his cricket and its time to find replacement. Asad Shafiq was the most highly paid cricketer for year 2017 but his last few soft dismissals mode raises few eye brows. Instead of dropping him for one or two matches just let him play full series and if he fails than drop him for a year or so to make him realize that he is not indispensable for the team.
Congratulation Sarfraz for Double Duck
@MugalPrince , it won’t make a difference. We are not producing world class batsmen for quite a long time.
Mickey Arther has been Pakistan's head coach for the last 3/4 years, and frankly, I don't see any improvement in team's performance. This team cannot last even for three full days in a test match. It is also the time to review the captainship role of Sarfraz Ahmad. I'm also of the view that there is a plenty of young talent in our team.
@Gustavas, the soft signal belongs to umpire. Now, the third umpire has to be 100 percent sure before over turning the decision.
SA deserved to win, their batsman showed more courage. See Elgar, prepared dot get hit rather than get his bat in the way...compltete opposite to Azhar for example. Match was lost by the batsman, in the first and Second innings simple! You would have thought they would have come out with a plan in the second innings how to combat short pitch bowling. Changes have to be made. I also believe captain should go as he is a liability. Perhaps need to write off this series and work on replacing significant number if players.
Sad day of affairs for Pakistan cricket. I think Pakistan should remove coach and captain for their pathetic performance.
Great day for test cricket, As soon as Ind vs Aus gets over we have Pak vs SA... And what a test this was.... I rooted for Pakistan in this game... Sadly... Amla stood there like a rock to guard his tailenders from getting ripped off... A feast of bowling excellence by both teams
Pakistan... Thanks for the entertainment, you won the hearts by giving a fight ... All the best for the next one
Bowlers bowled admirably in this game but our batting is just not good enough at this level. The collapse from 100 odd for 1 to 190 all out in the second innings sums up our batting woes and this is where the game was lost (despite the now all too familiar first inning batting failure). Even a target of 250 plus would have tested SA's not so formidable bating line up. 146 was never going to be enough. Middle order is too fragile and inconsistent. Besides tail cannot bat. Captain is not contributing with the bat either. A side that struggles to score 200 in a test innings has little chances of success in the remaining two games.
Don't blame others, we need to perform well rather than blame others. Greenshirt need to improve their game efficiency.
Onky the form of captain sarfraz has been consistent since the last several series, in fact since he started his carrer. A duck in both innings is the effort in similar and another feather in his cap.
@Bangalore.Citizen, Remember the uproar when Kohli was given out in a similar way recently. The whole of India was on fire.
Someone need to tell the batsmen that sometime the letter 'T' also stands for test match not for T20 all the time