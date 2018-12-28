Zardari, Bilawal and CM Murad Shah among 172 fake accounts case suspects placed on ECL

A list of 172 people named as suspects in the fake accounts case, who have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) was acquired by DawnNewsTV on Friday.

The list includes the names of well-known politicians, public servants, lawmakers, businessmen, bankers and public servants. Some prominent names include:

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PPP chairman and MNA

Asif Ali Zardari, MNA and PPP co-chairman

Faryal Talpur, MPA and PPP leader

Murad Ali Shah, Sindh chief minister

Qaim Ali Shah, MPA and former Sindh chief minister

Abdul Ghani Majeed, Omni Group

Anwar Majeed Khawaja, Omni Group

Muhammad Arif Khan, Omni Group

Ali Kamal Majeed, Omni Group

Khawaja M. Salman Younis, Omni Group chief officer

Nimr Majid Khawaja, Omni Group

Malik Riaz, Bahria Town CEO

Ahsan Raza Durrani, Summit Bank president

Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank president

Bilal Shaikh, Sindh Bank president

Ahsan Tariq, Sindh Bank president

Syed Ali Raza, National Bank of Pakistan president

Ali Azeem Ikram, SECP executive director

Earlier this week, a joint investigation team (JIT) probing money laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts told the Supreme Court that a close nexus had been found between a troika of Zardari Group, Bahria Town and Omni Group. In a report, submitted to a two-judge bench headed by the chief justice, revealed that at least 29 bank accounts had been identified as fake which had been used for money laundering of Rs42 billion.

The top court had ordered the Zardari Group, Omni Group, Bahria Town, Faryal Talpur and others, including contractors/builders, to file their comments on the JIT report by the next hearing, that will be held on Dec 31.

Yesterday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced in a press conference that the federal cabinet had decided to place all 172 of the suspects named in a joint investigation team's report in the fake bank accounts case on the ECL.

Chaudhry explained that the decision was taken because "this money belongs to the people of Pakistan".