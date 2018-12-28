Zardari, Bilawal and CM Murad Shah among 172 fake accounts case suspects placed on ECL
A list of 172 people named as suspects in the fake accounts case, who have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) was acquired by DawnNewsTV on Friday.
The list includes the names of well-known politicians, public servants, lawmakers, businessmen, bankers and public servants. Some prominent names include:
- Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PPP chairman and MNA
- Asif Ali Zardari, MNA and PPP co-chairman
- Faryal Talpur, MPA and PPP leader
- Murad Ali Shah, Sindh chief minister
- Qaim Ali Shah, MPA and former Sindh chief minister
- Abdul Ghani Majeed, Omni Group
- Anwar Majeed Khawaja, Omni Group
- Muhammad Arif Khan, Omni Group
- Ali Kamal Majeed, Omni Group
- Khawaja M. Salman Younis, Omni Group chief officer
- Nimr Majid Khawaja, Omni Group
- Malik Riaz, Bahria Town CEO
- Ahsan Raza Durrani, Summit Bank president
- Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank president
- Bilal Shaikh, Sindh Bank president
- Ahsan Tariq, Sindh Bank president
- Syed Ali Raza, National Bank of Pakistan president
- Ali Azeem Ikram, SECP executive director
Earlier this week, a joint investigation team (JIT) probing money laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts told the Supreme Court that a close nexus had been found between a troika of Zardari Group, Bahria Town and Omni Group. In a report, submitted to a two-judge bench headed by the chief justice, revealed that at least 29 bank accounts had been identified as fake which had been used for money laundering of Rs42 billion.
The top court had ordered the Zardari Group, Omni Group, Bahria Town, Faryal Talpur and others, including contractors/builders, to file their comments on the JIT report by the next hearing, that will be held on Dec 31.
Yesterday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced in a press conference that the federal cabinet had decided to place all 172 of the suspects named in a joint investigation team's report in the fake bank accounts case on the ECL.
Chaudhry explained that the decision was taken because "this money belongs to the people of Pakistan".
Comments (14)
Well done
Finally we are moving in the right direction. IK don't let us down, you promised you would take these crooks down and we will hold you to that promise.
The countdown begins. We voted for accountability. Fearless and forceful.
Sad day for enemies of Pakistan.
This country has been looted in the name of democracy. We Pakistanis need to windup this democracy which only protect looters.
Let the justice prevail. You are alone in your corruptions. You are the danger to our democracy.
I wish I could feel confident in this news. But for some reason I have a hard time to see the sincerity in this process. I feel that the State Bank of Pakistan has equally failed and the same people who let it happen are now under pressure to act as accountable. It is selected punishment and there for I feel it will not work in the long run. Every one needs to get punished in order to serve justice. This is all a sham to eliminate some political players and promote dictatorship.
Put these looters like Zardari Behind the bar forever
Why no one from kpk???
Catch them before they flee. Perfect strategy by Imran Khan. Time for the corrupts is up.
Where are the names of the State Bank of Pakistan players in this case??
The main issue is to recover this looted money from these criminals and to give them exemplary punishments so that in future no one dare to rob our nation.No one is now a sacred cow in this country.The main cause of corruption is that in the past, these types of criminals were spared due to our faulty/considerate/weakness in system.
Great news well done pti final chapter about to close.
Rs42 billion! This is peanuts against the actual money looted and taken out by Zardari gang.