PM Khan approves launch of new private airline from Sialkot
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday granted approval for the launch of a new private airline from Sialkot International Airport.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, AirSial Chairman Fazal Jillani and other members of the local business community met with the prime minister and Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro in Sialkot, Dar told DawnNewsTV.
The airline is to be launched through cooperation with local traders and businessmen. The chairman of AirSial said the airline would become operational within the next year.
The businessmen thanked the premier for the government's assistance in the launch of the airline.
The prime minister remarked that Sialkot is fast becoming a major hub for investment and that the government would provide additional facilities to the area.
"The airline's launch will create jobs and stimulate business activity in the region," the premier said.
The business community in Sialkot in 2009, after establishing the international airport in the export hub on a self-help basis, had decided to launch the airline to provide a cheaper travelling facility to the region's traders along domestic and international routes.
The airline was to be established under the joint supervision of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sialkot International Airport.
The Sialkot business community has also planned to set up a food and vegetable processing/packing centre close to the airport to boost exports.
Exporters in Sialkot, in addition to construction of the airport, have also completed the construction of a dry port, export processing zone, small industrial estates and inter-city roads on a self-help basis under the city development package.
Comments (54)
that's great,
Good intiative by PTI govt.keep it up
Good venture to un-do PIA.
Great Step. It will improve PIA profitability for sure, just like British Airways operation will help PIA. i guess PTI is competing for country most disliked party.
What does the PM have to do with approving airlines?
This is considered as major approval? The airport and airlines already begun their paper work in PMLN era with grounds and other approvals like investment already granted. The positions were also already announced in PMLN era like for in finance, HR, crew members etc. Way to go that PTI now liking PMLN work.
@JA-Australia,
Final approval for a new airline comes from where? Please educate us.
So many rich people - just open up private air line like that!
AirSial will give Run for their Money to Emirates
Thanks to PMLN for allocating land for airport first and than approving the airlines way back earlier in 2018 for registrations etc. the final approval with PTI and stalwarts be like oh wow great. Its tiem to reflect that how wonderful PMLN did work from Exxon to Wolkswagon and others and many other investments that PMLN brought.
Great move by the talented business community of the legendary city of Sialkot, Islamic Republic of Pakistan to start its own airline. Kudos to the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sialkot International Airport (SIA) for leading from the front and evolving an amazing "City Development Package" on self-help basis to convert the famous and historic City of Sialkot as one of the top metro areas of South Asia. Well done and keep it up.
This is good. We need fresh airlines with new people. Pakistan has excellent people for the airline business after all most of the GCC airlines got their start and training right here by the Pakistani staff, starting with the biggest of GCC airlines Emirates.
@Khan, It's not really a PTI initiative. Sialkot exporters are literally doing this on your own - the State has failed to the extent that local businessmen are grouping together to ensure their city succeeds.
Very good hope fare will be reasonable compare to PIA air blue and other airlines.
Good decision by Imran Khan. It would have been impossible to get a decision through bureaucratic channels.
Excellent opportunity for business community to develop facilitie. They can also have shuttle service to service other cities through this airport.
Why does the prime minister need to approve the creation of a private airline? This is not normal in other democracies.
Good for Pakistan
An initiative by the industry itself and building of roads etc. is the need this country can do with.
@Fareed, these people will buy 50-years old planes - and inexperienced pilots. Safety hazard! Maybe best as cargo airline.
While this is good step for Traders/Businessmen to have their own dedicated airline for their business related activities instead of relying on other Airlines for Cargo/Export etc, However, it will start another debate - we are likely to hear soon that Business community in Karachi and Faisalabad would be demanding to allow them to have their own Airline service.
Good decision, but is there any airline making profit now a days?
First good thing I have heard about investment. Let private entrepreneur run this air line and make name for Pakistan. People of Sialkot are different from other cities. I don't want to make comparison with another Pakistan industrial city that can not match the progress of Sialkot. I do not know Usman Dar or Khawaja Asif but manufacturer of Sialkot should be facilitated.in such a way that exports of Sialkot should be enhanced. Along with Sialkot people of Gujranwala, Wazirabad and Gujrat should be facilitated to enhance exports.People of these areas have the talent and potential to increase exports or for that matter build local industry. I have seen circut breakers imported from Indonesia. Such things can be manufactured in Pakistan.
@JA-Australia,
Everything
@Asad Mahmud,
Competition is good, and PIA are poor
This is great initiative by Sialkot business community and it got nothing to do with any political party including PTI, PMLN or PPP. A year is too long, start this within three months as air travel business is booming and sooner to get into it is better.
@Khan, Not PTI this was the work of Sialkot Chambers of Commerce and other investors. The initiative had been quietly moving forward for 2 or more years
Fantastic effort Sialkot
Sialkot as usual setting example , from international airport, dry ports, export processing zone, self help based road insfrastructure now private business commmunity funded AirSial.... good luck...
Such patriotic investors and people from Sialkot except Khawjah Asif.
@Khan
This is not an initiative bY PTI... it is effort of Sialkot business community..
Well done Kaptan. People love you.
Sound strange that Karachi's business community is not thinking about taking similar initiative.
What planes will they have?
Ex PIA ones - if so avoid like the plague Dry/Wet lease second hand planes - if so avoid like the plague again New planes from Airbus / Boeiing - now we are talking !
This is great to see that the businessmen are taking ownership of their country and if this carries on, then no one can stop Pakistan from becoming a very prosperous country. Well done Sailkot
Already progressing so fast under PTI.
Excellent Job Mr. Prime Minister
Great Job Thanks Prime Minister Imran Khan
@ Irfan - PIA profitability down because of bad management, and excess hiring. Competition is good. As far as I am concerned if another airline gives me better service it deserves my business.
Saving unprofitable institutions should not be govts responsibility. Privatise PIA.
@Tamza, yeah and will runaway like shaheen owners.
@Irfan, "just like British Airways operation will help PIA".
When almost no other airline was coming here then PIA should have been the most profitable, by your logic. But it wasn't, it ran massive losses instead. Do other countries only allow their own national carriers to operate?
@Realist, nonsense. Venture needs go ahead from gov't first.
@Islamabad Morning, Sure. PMLN intiated many project during their tenure. Including Gas, Elec, water dams etc but how many did they actually start or complete? None. Because they were too busy eating commission from bus and train schemes in lahore. Only pti will realise peoples dreams.
Some other airlines are under approval specially for the Northern areas destination, it will boast up tourism. Long awaited plan.
Sialkot is a great success, leading by example of 'self-help' by its entrepreneur business community. In the absence of the central (past) government's almost zero input to the success of the city is indeed a great achievement which could be emulated by other cities and PTI is giving its blessing!
Success of airline business is linked with the growth of overall economy without which many wouldn't have a reason to fly , a necessary ingredient for any airline to stay afloat.
Initiative by a few rich though welcome but may not translate into a success for an airline. Anyways a welcome step. Goodluck from an Indian.
@Khan, It's NOT an initiative by the PTI government. Rather, it's a venture by the businessmen of Sialkot. It has been in the planning, groundwork phase well before the PTI government assumed office.
@Zak, This has nothing to do with PTI. The Sialkot Business community was thriving under the PMLN who gave labd for the private airport built at Sumbrial. Since PML N was business friendly, Sialkot exports and industry has improved and this provate airile idea has been floating around for a while and has nothing to do with PTI. If anything PTI is hurting the economy and the overall market since they have no plan and are dithering on the economic front.
@JA-Australia, Very valid question. Absurdity rules
Must have some stake/shares in it. Everytime someone becomes a PM in Pakistan an airline is used.
Really hope there’s no any stake of PTI’s Tareen
@Miraaj, yes this might have been started during pmln tenure but can u give credit to PtI for seeing it through, they could have sabotaged in order to say PmLn did nothing in their term but they are honest and work for Pakistan rather than themselves - agreed?
This airline, I assume, will lure staff from PIA, and will create healthy competition bringing down the air fares and increasing air travel within the country. It is a new step that private investments are being directed towards this cash intensive sector.
Great to see Government is facilitating local business community and trust business community has in current government! Love to see more this sort of initiatives!