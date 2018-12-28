Hubco to increase shareholding in CPHGC

KARACHI: Hub Power Company Ltd (Hubco) and China Power International Pakistan Investment Ltd (CPIPIL) have agreed the valuation and Hubco now intends to increase its shareholding in China Power Hub Power Generation Company (Pvt) Ltd (CPHGC), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hub Power Holdings Limited, from 26pc to 47.5pc.

In a notice at the PSX, Hubco stated that the increase in shareholding was subject to corporate and regulatory approval in China and Pakistan. CPHGC is a joint-venture between Hubco and CPIPIL to set up a 2x660MW imported coal-based power plants at Hub, Balochistan.

