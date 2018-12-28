Benazir’s death anniversary events expose divisions within PPP in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: PPP leaders and workers observed the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto outside Liaquat Bagh on Thursday.

Local leaders and a small number of supporters were at the site. Instead of participating in the events arranged by the party, most party workers visited Benazir’s monument at Liaquat Bagh, offered Fateha and laid wreaths throughout the day.

The number of participants of the main anniversary event was also not as high as claimed by the party leaders. Divided in the city and at the divisional level, it appeared the PPP failed to pull a crowd to the site.

Observers said local leaders had failed to pull the crowds the party leadership had expected.

“It was expected that after the rumours of the arrests of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, the workers would turn to the street as a show of power at the local level,” a senior party leader said.

He added that the party had directed its local chapter to bring out the maximum number of party workers on Benazir’s death anniversary. However old workers ignored the party’s directives and stayed home instead.

Due to divisions within party ranks, three separate events were arranged in the city. The PPP local chapter held an event at Liaquat Bagh, where the Naheed Khan group also held a separate event from morning until afternoon. PPP lawyers held an event at the district courts.

More than 200 workers gathered at the Rawalpindi chapter event, where arrangements had been made for 500 people. The road from Liaquat Bagh Chowk to Gawalmandi Chowk was closed and arrangements had been made for security.

The road closure led to a severe traffic jam on the roads leading to Raja Bazaar, which traffic police were unable to ease.

Speakers at the death anniversary event demanded that the people involved in Benazir’s assassination be arrested, as well as an end to political victimisation.

Former defence production minister and PPP divisional president Sardar Saleem Haider said Imran Khan had failed to deliver as he did not have the ability to bring the country out of economic crisis. He added that instead of fulfilling the promises made in the 2018 elections, the Imran Khan-led government was working to take political revenge on the opposition.

Mr Haider said Benazir was a great leader who worked for the voiceless people of the country.

“If she was not assassinated, she would have brought the country to the path of development,” he said.

Islamabad chapter president Shakil Abbasi said the PPP was the only party whose workers and leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives for the country and for democracy.

The speakers paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for democracy in Pakistan.

They said Benazir raised her voice for the public and spoke against the status quo.

Local PPP Naheed Khan group leader Mohammad Ibn-i-Rizvi accompanied by old party workers gathered at the monument at Liaquat Bagh, where they held a Quran Khawani and prayed. Charity food was also distributed among participants.

AJK

Activists of the PPP and its affiliates across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also observed Benazir’s 11th death anniversary on Thursday.

At various events, they eulogised Benazir for her “selfless services” for the people of Pakistan as well as her attachment to Kashmiris struggling for their internationally acknowledged right to self determination.

In Muzaffarabad, PPP activists recited verses of the Quran at the shrine of Sain Saheli Sarkar and later held a gathering at the Central Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP secretary record Shaukat Javed Mir reiterated his demand for the constitution of a high powered judicial commission to probe Benazir’s murder.

Speakers also criticised the PTI government for its “vindictive actions” against opposition leaders on “flimsy grounds” and warned against a massive agitation movement in the same regard.

Around same time, a large number of women attended a special prayer meeting at the residence of PPP regional president Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Akbar’s spouse, who had hosted the event, maintained that Benazir was a source of inspiration for all those women who wanted to prove their worth in any walk of life.

“More than a decade down the line, we are still in a state of shock and trauma over her death as it has deprived us not only of a gifted leader but also of a tender-hearted sister and mother,” she said.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2018