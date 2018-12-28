‘Special team’ instituted to probe Abidi’s murder

KARACHI: Sindh police on Thursday set up a seven-member “special investigation team” to probe the murder of Ali Raza Abidi, former MNA and leader of a faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

A notification issued by the DIG south office says that SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah would lead the team which includes SSP investigation Tariq Razaq Dharejo, Clifton SP Suhai Aziz, DSP Mukhtar Ahmed Khaskheli, DSP Raja Azhar Mehmood and Inspector Asadullah Mangi.

“The team will submit a daily progress report and ensure that concrete efforts are made to arrest the involved accused persons,” said the notification and added: “The team can co-opt any officer from South Zone in this regard.”

Mr Abidi, 46, was attacked and killed outside his home in Khayaban-i-Ghazi, DHA, on Tuesday moments after he returned from his workplace. The CCTV later shared by the investigators with media showed two men on a motorbike emerged in the scene chasing Mr Abidi’s vehicle. One of them got off the bike and fired multiple shots at him at a very close range the moment he stopped his four-wheeler at the entrance of his house.

Mr Abidi’s murder was widely condemned by people from every walk of life, including politicians, triggering fears as well among the Karachiites that the sudden surge in killings and other violent incidents, mainly on political grounds, might again hit the peace restored in the aftermath of a lot of efforts .

Meanwhile, leaders of the MQM’s factions visited Mr Abidi’s residence and a few of them chose to share their thoughts with the media outside his home.

Disgruntled leader of the party, Dr Farooq Sattar called for reconciliation in all the “divided groups” the MQM for a lasting peace in Karachi.

“I always appreciate Syed Sardar Ahmed’s suggestion and voice for uniting the divided groups and I have always welcomed his call for reconciliation between them,” he said. “Ali [Raza Abidi] shared the same thought. He was one of my best friends and it was his utter desire to unite all the divided groups and now I promise to everyone that I would carry on his mission.”

He “requested” all the divided groups of the party to come forward and leave the enemies of peace behind for the peace of Karachi. In reply to a question about the suspected motive behind Mr Abidi’s killing, he blamed the security arrangements for the threats to people lives.

Faisal Sabzwari, a leader of the MQM-P, demanded immediate arrest of the killers and to uncover the exact motive behind the incident, he insisted to reach those who had masterminded the episode.

“Arrest of the attackers would not be enough this time,” he said. “We have sacrificed everything and continue to do so for the sake of Karachi’s peace. We have parted ways with all those mistakes we made in the past, but at the same time we keep the right to question the killing and oppression against our workers and leaders. It’s high time to arrest the planners and masterminds. This case should not be closed with announcements and committees only.”

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2018