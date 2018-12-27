Olivier strikes again as Pakistan collapse in 2nd innings against South Africa
A magnificent spell of fast bowling from Duanne Olivier inspired a Pakistan collapse after tea on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Thursday, leaving South Africa needing 149 to win.
Pakistan slipped from 100 for one at tea to 190 all out, at one point losing five wickets for 25 in 11 overs. The last wicket fell shortly before the close of play which did not leave enough time for South Africa to start their chase.
Olivier took two wickets in four balls immediately after the tea interval and went on take five for 59 for match figures of 11 for 96 following his six for 37 in the first innings.
Imamul Haq (57) and Shan Masood (65) gave Pakistan hope of setting a difficult target for the hosts on a pitch which has helped the fast bowlers throughout.
But Imam was bowled off an inside edge in the first over after tea and Masood quickly found himself effectively fighting a lone battle before he was ninth out after a fighting 120-ball innings which included seven fours.
Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn supported Olivier with three and two wickets respectively.
It was the second successive day on which 15 wickets fell. Although the pitch appeared to be playing slightly easier than on the first day, Pakistan will seek to make early inroads on Friday after restricting South Africa to 223 all out in the first innings.
Mohammad Amir took four for 62 and teenager Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed four for 64 and together with Hasan Ali (two for 70) are likely to make South Africa work hard to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Temba Bavuma (53) and Quinton de Kock (45) were mainly responsible for South Africa squeezing out a 42-run first-innings lead.
Imam and Fakhar Zaman wiped out the deficit with a first-wicket stand of 44 and Masood joined Imam in a 57-run second-wicket partnership.
Secure Imam
After a shaky start, the left-handed Imam hurried to 15 off 11 balls but all three of his boundaries to that point were off the edge of his bat.
He was still on 15 when he was dropped low down by Hashim Amla at first slip off Dale Steyn. But he then batted solidly in reaching fifty off 71 balls with seven fours and a hooked six off Olivier.
After bowling Imam, Olivier claimed the wicket of the experienced Azhar Ali, with the help of a diving Rabada at midwicket after a mistimed pull shot.
The rest of the batting crumbled, with Steyn having Asad Shafiq caught behind and Rabada ripping out the next three batsmen cheaply.
Comments (16)
Great comeback by the greenshirts on the second day of the first of the three test matches against hosts; South Africa at Centurian. If Sarfraz and party could eventually establish a lead of 300 plus runs, they do have the lethal, talented and penetrating bowling attack to knock down their formidable opponents and effect a perfect winning start in the challenging test series against one of the top test playing nations in the world. Well done and keep it up.
Very dangerous for Azhar and shafiq to play only test cricket. By giving up odis, Azhar has limited amount of matches he plays and match practice he gets. Bad move.
What an example set by two most senior batsman, Azhar Ali and Safiq, in low scoring game! No game plan, reckless. They should be dropped.
SA to win by 7 wickets. After another poor showing by the senior batsman. Waiting to see Sarfraz, second time around.
There are some Asian batsmen who are in no way going to succeed in South Africa, and our own beloved Asad Shafiq is definitely one of them. In the modern times, the selectors should pick the squad according the playing conditions even if they have to rest team's premier batmen. Secondly, the team management is wasting our best batsman Baber Azam at No. 6 as we have seen multiple times with 2018 that he ends up batting alongside the last player. He must be promoted to No. 5 spot.
The writing now is in the wall. Interesting noting, that Shan, who has been playing A team has looked the best in the best over two innings....that suggests Abid Ali, should also have been in the team. Asad Safiq should,be dropped.
Pak wil take lead of 150...whitewash ...
This team needs Younis Khan. There is nobody close to him. Shame on the management who showed him the door. Truly shame.
Lead is 116 and 7 down. Match on south Africa may have to chase mammoth 147*
Dr. Salaria..pakistan players don't have skills to do that..plz watch score now
Not exactly a 5-day Cricket Test match, maybe a three-day match + two days off this time!
Pakistan on a slide - lead by 125 with two wickets on.
Good luck folks!.
167-8 !!! The women's team would have played better.
Going after the bowling is the only option left for Shan Masood. This is the golden chance for him to establish himself in the Pakistan team.
What an embarrassing performance by the batters and the captain. After being 100 for 1 and the collapse. Surely the batting coach must go as well as the captain. It is amazing that Shan was not play if it was not for Sohail injury. This means the coach captain and selectors do not who is good. I think Abid Ali should be drafted in as he has scored lot of runs for A team, deserves more than Asad S.
Wonderfully poised match. Batting in 4th innings would be extremely difficult. I believe Pakistan should win from here. Best wishes.
Green time for new Skipper no more excuse. Considering challenging test series and batting fails. No home work prior to depart.