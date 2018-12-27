DAWN.COM

Bavuma, De Kock give South Africa first-innings lead against Pakistan

AFPDecember 27, 2018

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (R) celebrates with South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after hitting a four off his first ball during day two of the cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan. —AFP
Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock steered South Africa to a 42-run lead in first innings on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

Bavuma made 53 and De Kock hit 45 before South Africa were bowled out for 223. Lunch was taken when the final wicket fell.

Left-arm fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi took four for 62 and four for 64 respectively. Runs were again at a premium on a pitch which has helped the fast bowlers throughout.

Nightwatchman Dale Steyn hit 23 off 23 balls and Kagiso Rabada made 19 off 25 balls as the tail provided support to Bavuma and De Kock.

Bavuma moved to an assured half-century off 66 balls but was then tied down by some accurate bowling before edging Afridi to wicketkeeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed for 53 off 87 balls with nine fours.

De Kock made his runs off 53 balls with five fours before he was the last man out, driving Amir to cover.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 27, 2018 06:26pm

Great comeback by the greenshirts on the second day of the first of the three test matches against hosts; South Africa at Centurian. If Sarfraz and party could eventually establish a lead of 300 plus runs, they do have the lethal, talented and penetrating bowling attack to knock down their formidable opponents and effect a perfect winning start in the challenging test series against one of the top test playing nations in the world. Well done and keep it up.

