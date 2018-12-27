Bavuma, De Kock give South Africa first-innings lead against Pakistan

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock steered South Africa to a 42-run lead in first innings on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

Bavuma made 53 and De Kock hit 45 before South Africa were bowled out for 223. Lunch was taken when the final wicket fell.

Left-arm fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi took four for 62 and four for 64 respectively. Runs were again at a premium on a pitch which has helped the fast bowlers throughout.

Nightwatchman Dale Steyn hit 23 off 23 balls and Kagiso Rabada made 19 off 25 balls as the tail provided support to Bavuma and De Kock.

Bavuma moved to an assured half-century off 66 balls but was then tied down by some accurate bowling before edging Afridi to wicketkeeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed for 53 off 87 balls with nine fours.

De Kock made his runs off 53 balls with five fours before he was the last man out, driving Amir to cover.