ECP accepts disqualification petition against Zardari for initial hearing

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday accepted for initial hearing a petition seeking the disqualification of PPP head Asif Ali Zardari, DawnNewsTV reported.

The commission will decide on the maintainability of the plea in the initial hearing. According to sources, the initial hearing is expected to be held in the next week.

A notice has been issued to Khurrum Sher Zaman, the mover of the petition and a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker. The PTI leader in his plea had asked the commission to disqualify and de-seat Zardari as an MNA under the Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

The petition accused PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of concealing his assets.

Last week, PTI members of the Sindh Assembly led by Khurram Sherzaman had filed the application accusing Zardari of owning an apartment in Belaire Condomi­niums located at 524 East 72nd Street, New York, but not declaring it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

Zardari was elected member of the National Assembly in the 2018 elections.

“Because of this act of his, Zardari under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Rules of the Election Commission of Pakistan, as per past precedent, should be disqualified from holding public office under Article 62 (1)(f), as in my opinion he ceases to be truthful and sagacious,” Sherzaman had read out from his application before the media after filing the complaint.

He showed the copy of his letter carrying “documentary evidence” and said that one of the documents “proved” that Zardari owned the New York property. Another piece of evidence, he claimed, showed that one Mehreen Shah was granted the power of attorney for the condo unit by Zardari.