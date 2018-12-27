DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP accepts disqualification petition against Zardari for initial hearing

Fahad ChaudhryDecember 27, 2018

Email

The petition, seeking disqualification of Asif Zardari, accuses PPP co-chairman of concealing his assets.— DawnNewsTV/File
The petition, seeking disqualification of Asif Zardari, accuses PPP co-chairman of concealing his assets.— DawnNewsTV/File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday accepted for initial hearing a petition seeking the disqualification of PPP head Asif Ali Zardari, DawnNewsTV reported.

The commission will decide on the maintainability of the plea in the initial hearing. According to sources, the initial hearing is expected to be held in the next week.

A notice has been issued to Khurrum Sher Zaman, the mover of the petition and a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker. The PTI leader in his plea had asked the commission to disqualify and de-seat Zardari as an MNA under the Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

The petition accused PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of concealing his assets.

Last week, PTI members of the Sindh Assembly led by Khurram Sherzaman had filed the application accusing Zardari of owning an apartment in Belaire Condomi­niums located at 524 East 72nd Street, New York, but not declaring it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

Zardari was elected member of the National Assembly in the 2018 elections.

“Because of this act of his, Zardari under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Rules of the Election Commission of Pakistan, as per past precedent, should be disqualified from holding public office under Article 62 (1)(f), as in my opinion he ceases to be truthful and sagacious,” Sherzaman had read out from his application before the media after filing the complaint.

He showed the copy of his letter carrying “documentary evidence” and said that one of the documents “proved” that Zardari owned the New York property. Another piece of evidence, he claimed, showed that one Mehreen Shah was granted the power of attorney for the condo unit by Zardari.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 27, 2018

Trial by JIT

State’s overreliance on ad hoc JITs, whose composition could suggest anti-civilian, anti-politician bias, is troubling.
Updated December 27, 2018

Karachi bleeds

The killing is an ugly reminder of how uncertain and brief peace can be in Pakistan’s economic hub.
December 27, 2018

New province

THE government has taken the extraordinary step of holding a meeting of the Punjab cabinet in Bahawalpur. Scheduled...
December 26, 2018

Scrutiny or victimisation?

IF the accused ought to comply with the law at each stage of the legal process against them, the law needs to be...
IMF talks
Updated December 26, 2018

IMF talks

There are indications that government's ongoing talks with IMF may be heading towards an impasse.
December 26, 2018

Personal data protection

THE FIA’s claim, published in this paper on Monday, that the bank at the heart of the probe initiated in October...