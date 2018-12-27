DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan, UK sign prisoner transfer agreement

Naveed SiddiquiDecember 27, 2018

Email

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, (L) and Interior Secretary retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan sign the agreement. — Photo by author
British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, (L) and Interior Secretary retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan sign the agreement. — Photo by author

Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a prisoner transfer agreement allowing foreign inmates in both countries to serve their sentences closer to home.

Interior Secretary retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew signed the UK-Pakistan Prisoner Transfer Agreement in Islamabad.

According to the British High Commission, the agreement — approved in principle during British Home Secretary Sajid Javid's visit to Pakistan in September — restores and updates a previous treaty between the UK and Pakistan, and includes strengthened assurances that all transferred prisoners will serve their appropriate sentences before being released.

Read: Pakistani, British officials discuss extradition, money laundering cases

It also allows inmates to prepare for reintegration into their home communities when they are eventually released from prison.

"I am delighted to sign this updated prisoner transfer agreement today, which will allow prisoners to serve their sentence closer to home," Drew, the high commissioner, said at the agreement signing ceremony.

"This is a testament to the strength of the two countries’ relationship.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 27, 2018

Trial by JIT

State’s overreliance on ad hoc JITs, whose composition could suggest anti-civilian, anti-politician bias, is troubling.
Updated December 27, 2018

Karachi bleeds

The killing is an ugly reminder of how uncertain and brief peace can be in Pakistan’s economic hub.
December 27, 2018

New province

THE government has taken the extraordinary step of holding a meeting of the Punjab cabinet in Bahawalpur. Scheduled...
December 26, 2018

Scrutiny or victimisation?

IF the accused ought to comply with the law at each stage of the legal process against them, the law needs to be...
IMF talks
Updated December 26, 2018

IMF talks

There are indications that government's ongoing talks with IMF may be heading towards an impasse.
December 26, 2018

Personal data protection

THE FIA’s claim, published in this paper on Monday, that the bank at the heart of the probe initiated in October...