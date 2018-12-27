'Nawaz in high spirits,' says Maryam after visiting Kot Lakhpat jail
Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the incarcerated PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif, arrived at Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday to meet the former prime minister along with her grandmother and several party leaders.
Nawaz Sharif had been shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore on Tuesday, a day after he was taken into custody following an accountability court judgement sending him to jail for seven years in a corruption case.
Initially, he was kept at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail and later flown to Lahore after the trial court allowed him to serve his sentence in Kot Lakhpat.
Following her meeting with Nawaz, Maryam said that her father was “in high spirits”. In her tweet, Maryam said that when she asked Nawaz “if he needed anything from home”, he replied, “yes, Kulsoom’s photos”.
Former national assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq and PML-N leader Rana Tanvir had also arrived at the jail to meet the PML-N supremo.
Sadiq, while talking to reporters outside the jail, expressed the party's reservations over the judgement. He said that a bail application will be moved soon and expressed his hope that they would secure bail for Nawaz Sharif.
He claimed that the decision doesn't specify financial corruption done by Nawaz, and commended the former premier for honouring the supremacy of law.
"The three-time prime minister had been appearing before a joint investigation team. There is no such precedent in the past, nor would be in the future," he added.
Rana Tanvir claimed that the PML-N was being subjected to a political vendetta. He also accused the government of using dual standards.
Very difficult time for the loved-ones of the incarcerated former Prime Minister. A mother of such an advanced age must be having nightmares.
Amazing, a convicted person on corruption and having assets beyond means charges is being treated like a VIP, indicating double standards - one for rich corrupt politicians and, another for common people. This is disgraceful!
Welcome to the Kot Lakhpath jail, not far from the former Model Town, G-block residence of the ex corrupt Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. As you sow, so shall you reap.
Then where did the loans go taken from IMF?
Welcome to reality, we hope you enjoy the stay.
Just wondering If this facility is provided to every convict family
Why is she not in prison? She presented fake trust deeds in the SC and she is still free, have i missed something.
“"The three-time prime minister had been appearing before a joint investigation team.”. Yes, but even after 130 appearances still failing / refusing / avoiding to give a credible money trail of how he has amassed such huge wealth. “ ask my father / ask my children “. Shame on a man who transfers blame onto his (deceased) father and his children.
Corrupt family meetup nothing good they did for Pakistan
Why crying foul? Return the loot & go home. You guy's did not do less to make this country poorer & poorer. Pay the prices
@M. Saeed, what about the poor who are in jails? They don't even get jail facilities like these looters have got. Zero sympathy for these people.
Putting this convict in jail is a joke. Lahore is his backyard. Visitors on the second day; his short stay in jail demonstrates that IK's Punjab government is toothless, and they know it.
Price for the corrupt.
Stay Strong Mian Saheb
Suppose it's political vendetta, didn't NS do the same thing with PPP leadership through Siafurrehman in the past?
@M. Saeed, Yes, very difficult times for the corrupt looters, money launderers and the plunderers of the national wealth of the Islamic republic of Pakistan.
@M. Saeed,
Are you sympathetic to all criminals or just the ones that steal billions?
@M. Saeed, and your point is??
Money which should have been spent on the welfare of the nation, hospital, education, agriculture, industry, infrastructure, paying off debts was spent on building empire. Whole family benefitted.
Nawaz Sharif claims that the Verdict does not specify the corruption, well sir, the corruption is so wide spread, it’s hard to, but you are welcome to pick and chose one to your liking.
It seems that the corrupt rulers found guilty by the country's justice system they once ruled do not like being convicted but are OK if found guilty by a foreign court ie, in the UK or US. It shows their contempt and they feel they are above the law.
@Qaiser Ahmed, Even as a convict, you have the right to be visited, it’s the law, the government has nothing to do with making laws, only policies, learn how the law works.
Where else do convicted felons get bail? Pakistan is probably the only country in the world. Theoretically bail is granted for the accused to aid his lawyer in the defense of his case. Elsewhere no bail is granted after conviction.
@Misba, yeah she was in jail too, when is her turn to go back in.. the entire system is corrupt.
Nobody sees the infinite loss they caused to nation just by wasting time— set aside corruption!
Keep him in jail forever
Send all the family to jail. They have looted the poor nation of Pakistan for several decades. Its high time that they paid for their misdeeds.
The government needs to strictly implement the rules and Nawaz should not be allowed to hold political meetings in jail or should be extended any special privileges beyond rules for other prisoners
Bravo NS!
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nice word thank you for like minded brother. Keep speaking your mind, we need people like you. Love it my brother.
@Shahid,
And pay back our billions
@M. Saeed,
Clearly some people's sympathies are with looters, not Pakistan!
Justice served at last.
just emotional blackmailing.