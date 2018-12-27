DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Nawaz in high spirits,' says Maryam after visiting Kot Lakhpat jail

Dawn.com | Adnan SheikhUpdated December 27, 2018

Email

Maryam Nawaz arrives at Kot Lakhpat jail.— DawnNewsTV
Maryam Nawaz arrives at Kot Lakhpat jail.— DawnNewsTV

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the incarcerated PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif, arrived at Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday to meet the former prime minister along with her grandmother and several party leaders.

Nawaz Sharif had been shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore on Tuesday, a day after he was taken into custody following an accountability court judgement sending him to jail for seven years in a corruption case.

Initially, he was kept at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail and later flown to Lahore after the trial court allowed him to serve his sentence in Kot Lakhpat.

Following her meeting with Nawaz, Maryam said that her father was “in high spirits”. In her tweet, Maryam said that when she asked Nawaz “if he needed anything from home”, he replied, “yes, Kulsoom’s photos”.

Former national assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq and PML-N leader Rana Tanvir had also arrived at the jail to meet the PML-N supremo.

Sadiq, while talking to reporters outside the jail, expressed the party's reservations over the judgement. He said that a bail application will be moved soon and expressed his hope that they would secure bail for Nawaz Sharif.

He claimed that the decision doesn't specify financial corruption done by Nawaz, and commended the former premier for honouring the supremacy of law.

"The three-time prime minister had been appearing before a joint investigation team. There is no such precedent in the past, nor would be in the future," he added.

Rana Tanvir claimed that the PML-N was being subjected to a political vendetta. He also accused the government of using dual standards.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (35)

1000 characters
M. Saeed
Dec 27, 2018 02:18pm

Very difficult time for the loved-ones of the incarcerated former Prime Minister. A mother of such an advanced age must be having nightmares.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 27, 2018 02:19pm

Amazing, a convicted person on corruption and having assets beyond means charges is being treated like a VIP, indicating double standards - one for rich corrupt politicians and, another for common people. This is disgraceful!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 27, 2018 02:27pm

Welcome to the Kot Lakhpath jail, not far from the former Model Town, G-block residence of the ex corrupt Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. As you sow, so shall you reap.

Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 27, 2018 03:06pm

Then where did the loans go taken from IMF?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 27, 2018 03:08pm

Amazing, a convicted person on corruption and having assets beyond means charges is being treated like a VIP, indicating double standards - one for rich corrupt politicians and, another for common people. This is disgraceful and against democratic noms!

Recommend 0
Sanjrani
Dec 27, 2018 03:31pm

Welcome to reality, we hope you enjoy the stay.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 27, 2018 04:14pm

Just wondering If this facility is provided to every convict family

Recommend 0
Misba
Dec 27, 2018 04:31pm

Why is she not in prison? She presented fake trust deeds​ in the SC and she is still free, have i missed something.

Recommend 0
PS
Dec 27, 2018 04:40pm

“"The three-time prime minister had been appearing before a joint investigation team.”. Yes, but even after 130 appearances still failing / refusing / avoiding to give a credible money trail of how he has amassed such huge wealth. “ ask my father / ask my children “. Shame on a man who transfers blame onto his (deceased) father and his children.

Recommend 0
RealZAK
Dec 27, 2018 04:40pm

Corrupt family meetup nothing good they did for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Mazhar.A.Khan
Dec 27, 2018 04:41pm

Why crying foul? Return the loot & go home. You guy's did not do less to make this country poorer & poorer. Pay the prices

Recommend 0
Qasim
Dec 27, 2018 04:55pm

@M. Saeed, what about the poor who are in jails? They don't even get jail facilities like these looters have got. Zero sympathy for these people.

Recommend 0
Qaiser Ahmed
Dec 27, 2018 05:01pm

Putting this convict in jail is a joke. Lahore is his backyard. Visitors on the second day; his short stay in jail demonstrates that IK's Punjab government is toothless, and they know it.

Recommend 0
Pakman
Dec 27, 2018 05:07pm

Price for the corrupt.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Dec 27, 2018 05:08pm

Stay Strong Mian Saheb

Recommend 0
Nawaz
Dec 27, 2018 05:13pm

Suppose it's political vendetta, didn't NS do the same thing with PPP leadership through Siafurrehman in the past?

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Dec 27, 2018 05:15pm

@M. Saeed, Yes, very difficult times for the corrupt looters, money launderers and the plunderers of the national wealth of the Islamic republic of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Misba
Dec 27, 2018 05:34pm

@M. Saeed,
Are you sympathetic to all criminals or just the ones that steal billions?

Recommend 0
ExPak
Dec 27, 2018 06:17pm

@M. Saeed, and your point is??

Recommend 0
Gulzeb
Dec 27, 2018 06:20pm

Money which should have been spent on the welfare of the nation, hospital, education, agriculture, industry, infrastructure, paying off debts was spent on building empire. Whole family benefitted.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 27, 2018 06:28pm

Nawaz Sharif claims that the Verdict does not specify the corruption, well sir, the corruption is so wide spread, it’s hard to, but you are welcome to pick and chose one to your liking.

Recommend 0
Tariq, Lahore
Dec 27, 2018 06:30pm

It seems that the corrupt rulers found guilty by the country's justice system they once ruled do not like being convicted but are OK if found guilty by a foreign court ie, in the UK or US. It shows their contempt and they feel they are above the law.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 27, 2018 06:35pm

@Qaiser Ahmed, Even as a convict, you have the right to be visited, it’s the law, the government has nothing to do with making laws, only policies, learn how the law works.

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
Dec 27, 2018 07:20pm

Where else do convicted felons get bail? Pakistan is probably the only country in the world. Theoretically bail is granted for the accused to aid his lawyer in the defense of his case. Elsewhere no bail is granted after conviction.

Recommend 0
Anwar
Dec 27, 2018 07:22pm

@Misba, yeah she was in jail too, when is her turn to go back in.. the entire system is corrupt.

Recommend 0
Rehan
Dec 27, 2018 07:23pm

Nobody sees the infinite loss they caused to nation just by wasting time— set aside corruption!

Recommend 0
Shafiq Chughtai
Dec 27, 2018 07:37pm

Keep him in jail forever

Recommend 0
javed Qamer Engineer Washington DC
Dec 27, 2018 08:08pm

Send all the family to jail. They have looted the poor nation of Pakistan for several decades. Its high time that they paid for their misdeeds.

Recommend 0
AW
Dec 27, 2018 08:26pm

The government needs to strictly implement the rules and Nawaz should not be allowed to hold political meetings in jail or should be extended any special privileges beyond rules for other prisoners

Recommend 0
Kamal
Dec 27, 2018 09:14pm

Bravo NS!

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 27, 2018 10:12pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani

Amazing, a convicted person on corruption and having assets beyond means charges is being treated like a VIP, indicating double standards - one for rich corrupt politicians and, another for common people. This is disgraceful!

Nice word thank you for like minded brother. Keep speaking your mind, we need people like you. Love it my brother.

Recommend 0
Misba
Dec 27, 2018 10:33pm

@Shahid,
And pay back our billions

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 27, 2018 10:33pm

@M. Saeed,
Clearly some people's sympathies are with looters, not Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Rihaab Fareed Dhariwal
Dec 27, 2018 10:35pm

Justice served at last.

Recommend 0
Bilal Hameed
Dec 27, 2018 10:46pm

just emotional blackmailing.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 27, 2018

Trial by JIT

State’s overreliance on ad hoc JITs, whose composition could suggest anti-civilian, anti-politician bias, is troubling.
Updated December 27, 2018

Karachi bleeds

The killing is an ugly reminder of how uncertain and brief peace can be in Pakistan’s economic hub.
December 27, 2018

New province

THE government has taken the extraordinary step of holding a meeting of the Punjab cabinet in Bahawalpur. Scheduled...
December 26, 2018

Scrutiny or victimisation?

IF the accused ought to comply with the law at each stage of the legal process against them, the law needs to be...
IMF talks
Updated December 26, 2018

IMF talks

There are indications that government's ongoing talks with IMF may be heading towards an impasse.
December 26, 2018

Personal data protection

THE FIA’s claim, published in this paper on Monday, that the bank at the heart of the probe initiated in October...