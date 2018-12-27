Daughter, mother call on Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat jail

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the incarcerated PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif, arrived at Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday to meet the former prime minister along with her grandmother and several party leaders.

Nawaz Sharif had been shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore on Tuesday, a day after he was taken into custody following an accountability court judgement sending him to jail for seven years in a corruption case.

Initially, he was kept at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail and later flown to Lahore after the trial court allowed him to serve his sentence in Kot Lakhpat.

Former national assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq and PML-N leader Rana Tanvir also arrived at the jail to meet the PML-N supremo.

Sadiq, while talking to reporters outside the jail, expressed the party's reservations over the judgement. He said that a bail application will be moved soon and expressed his hope that they would secure bail for Nawaz Sharif.

He claimed that the decision doesn't specify financial corruption done by Nawaz, and commended the former premier for honouring the supremacy of law.

"The three-time prime minister had been appearing before a joint investigation team. There is no such precedent in the past, nor would be in the future," he added.

Rana Tanvir claimed that the PML-N was being subjected to a political vendetta. He also accused the government of using dual standards.