Two handed over to police for torching girls’ schools in Diamer

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated December 27, 2018

More than a dozen schools were torched in Diamer in August. — File photo
GILGIT: Two persons allegedly involved in torching of girls schools in Diamer district surrendered to police on Wednesday.

The accused were given to law enforcement agencies at a jirga held in Deral.

The authorities said Shabbir and Asmatullah were allegedly involved in girls schools’ torching incidents in August this year. Police and other law enforcement agencies personnel had since been searching for them.

So far, the jirga has handed over about 50 accused involved in the incident to law enforcement agencies.

Two accused involved in the incident were killed during an encounter with police in August.

A source said the mastermind of the incident was still at large.

Talking to mediapersons, Deral jirga members, Rahmat Khaliq, Abdul Shakoor and Malik Maskeen, said the jirga supported law enforcement agencies to maintain peace in the area. They said the government should take further steps for girls’ education in the area.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2018

