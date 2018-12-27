DAWN.COM

Medical board set up to examine Shahbaz

Ikram JunaidiUpdated December 27, 2018

Pims director says initially the board will check old reports and medical history of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. — File photo
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) has set up a nine-member medical board to examine Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, who has been facing various health-related issues.

“The board, headed by senior surgeon Prof Dr Tanveer Khaliq, has been established on the request of a medical team of Lahore which is responsible for the treatment of Shahbaz Sharif,” Pims executive director Dr Raja Amjad told Dawn on Wednesday.

“Apparently the request has been made as Mr Sharif has now become chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and because of this he is likely to spend more time in the federal capital. All nine doctors of the board are specialists in different fields and they will provide the best possible treatment to him,” he said.

In reply to a question, Dr Amjad said that initially the medical board would examine old reports and medical history of Mr Sharif and then it could suggest some tests to ascertain his latest health situation.

He said that although a medical board of Polyclinic had been set up last month, he was not aware if it would continue examining Mr Sharif or would be dissolved.

Mr Sharif was arrested by NAB on Oct 5 on corruption charges in the Ashiyana housing scandal.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2018

