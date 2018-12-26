DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two Pakistani prisoners released by India reach home via Wagah border

APPDecember 26, 2018

Email

Released Pakistani prisoners Abdullah Shah (3R) and Mohammad Imran Warsi (2L) gesture as they prepare to cross the India-Pakistan border in Wagah on Wednesday. — AFP
Released Pakistani prisoners Abdullah Shah (3R) and Mohammad Imran Warsi (2L) gesture as they prepare to cross the India-Pakistan border in Wagah on Wednesday. — AFP

Two Pakistani nationals who were imprisoned in India crossed over to their home country through the Wagah-Attari border crossing after they were released by Indian authorities on Wednesday.

Indian border authorities handed over the two men, Abdullah Shah and Muhammad Imran Warsi, to Pakistan Rangers officials at the border, sources in the paramilitary force said.

Shah, who hails from Swat's Mingora city, was taken into custody by Indian officials from Attari in 2017 while Warsi, of Karachi, spent 10 years in Bhopal jail on charges of “forgery and spying” after travelling to India in 2004.

Warsi had gone to India to meet his Kolkata-based relatives when he was arrested by Indian police.

The two prisoners' release comes days after Pakistan released and repatriated Indian citizen Hamid Nehal Ansari.

Ansari was detained by Pakistani authorities on charges of illegally entering the country through the Afghanistan border in 2012. He served a three-year sentence after being convicted of espionage and forging documents by a military tribunal.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Love and dowry

Love and dowry

Rafia Zakaria
Everyone knows the disasters of debt that are inflicted on families in the midst of arranging daughters’ marriages.

Editorial

December 26, 2018

Scrutiny or victimisation?

IF the accused ought to comply with the law at each stage of the legal process against them, the law needs to be...
IMF talks
Updated December 26, 2018

IMF talks

There are indications that government's ongoing talks with IMF may be heading towards an impasse.
December 26, 2018

Personal data protection

THE FIA’s claim, published in this paper on Monday, that the bank at the heart of the probe initiated in October...
Updated December 24, 2018

Back to prison

Country is in a perilous economic situation and political brinkmanship will surely only hurt the people.
December 25, 2018

Gender inequality

PAKISTAN is the second worst country to be a woman when it comes to gender equality, declares a recent World ...
Updated December 25, 2018

Plight of minorities

The dark clouds under which Pakistan’s minorities labour are a reality that will require much effort to dispel.