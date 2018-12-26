Two Pakistani prisoners released by India reach home via Wagah border

Two Pakistani nationals who were imprisoned in India crossed over to their home country through the Wagah-Attari border crossing after they were released by Indian authorities on Wednesday.

Indian border authorities handed over the two men, Abdullah Shah and Muhammad Imran Warsi, to Pakistan Rangers officials at the border, sources in the paramilitary force said.

Shah, who hails from Swat's Mingora city, was taken into custody by Indian officials from Attari in 2017 while Warsi, of Karachi, spent 10 years in Bhopal jail on charges of “forgery and spying” after travelling to India in 2004.

Warsi had gone to India to meet his Kolkata-based relatives when he was arrested by Indian police.

The two prisoners' release comes days after Pakistan released and repatriated Indian citizen Hamid Nehal Ansari.

Ansari was detained by Pakistani authorities on charges of illegally entering the country through the Afghanistan border in 2012. He served a three-year sentence after being convicted of espionage and forging documents by a military tribunal.