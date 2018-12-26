Peshawar man commits suicide after killing 5 family members

A man shot dead five of his family members, including three brothers, over a domestic dispute before committing suicide in Peshawar's Tehkal area on Wednesday, police said.

The 24-year-old man first fatally shot his father after a verbal altercation between the two.

Later, when three of his brothers and an uncle reached the site of the incident, he opened fire on them, leaving all four of them dead.

The suspect then killed himself. Police said he reportedly had mental health issues.

A police team rushed to the area after the killings and shifted the bodies to Khyber Teaching Hospital for postmortem examination.