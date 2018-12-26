DAWN.COM

Peshawar man commits suicide after killing 5 family members

APPDecember 26, 2018

The 24-year-old opened fire on the five men reportedly after a verbal altercation with his father. — AFP/File
A man shot dead five of his family members, including three brothers, over a domestic dispute before committing suicide in Peshawar's Tehkal area on Wednesday, police said.

The 24-year-old man first fatally shot his father after a verbal altercation between the two.

Later, when three of his brothers and an uncle reached the site of the incident, he opened fire on them, leaving all four of them dead.

The suspect then killed himself. Police said he reportedly had mental health issues.

A police team rushed to the area after the killings and shifted the bodies to Khyber Teaching Hospital for postmortem examination.

