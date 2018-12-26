Olivier takes six as South Africa limit Pakistan to 181 in first innings
Duanne Olivier claimed a maiden Test five-wicket haul as Pakistan were bowled out for 181 on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
Olivier, effectively South Africa's fifth-choice fast bowler, took six for 37 to steal the limelight on a day when Dale Steyn became South Africa's leading all-time wicket-taker.
Babar Azam made a defiant 71 off 79 balls to give the Pakistan innings some respectability after their batsmen were subjected to an onslaught of fast, short-pitched bowling.
Steyn took the second wicket of the day to claim the South African record but had no further success. He was punished for 40 runs in four overs in his third spell of the day as Azam went on the attack while batting with the tail.
Azam hit ten of his 15 fours off Steyn, who finished with one for 66.
Olivier, who gained his sixth Test cap following injuries to Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi, was consistently hostile, especially in a seven-over spell after lunch when he ripped through Pakistan's middle order, taking three for 17.
He returned to take the last wicket shortly before the scheduled tea break.
Steyn claimed his 422nd Test wicket, going past previous record-holder Shaun Pollock, when Fakhar Zaman edged him to third slip for 12, sparking exuberant celebrations from his team-mates.
Rabada lifted his new-ball partner onto his shoulders as other players rushed in to congratulate him.
Lineups:
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.
Comments (26)
Time to prove that Pakistan is good even outside UAE and middle east.
South Africa batting line up is very fragile. Their highest run scorer in the last two series against Australia and India, ABD is missing. That will be a big void for the Proteas.
And it's two down.
167 ...All Out.......Wait....
62/4... Better play against uganda
South Africa missing Philander, ABD and Lungi. Lets see how Pakistan fares against a depleted South African side.
four down
Haris Sohial knee is perfect when playing in UAE but the pain occurs when playing outside of UAE, inexplicable.
A highly challenging overseas tour of South Africa by the greenshirts where so far, they have never won a test series. A great test of endurance, talents, grit, determination and strong mental, physical and spiritual characteristics of green-clad batsmen against one of the best pace-attack batteries of fast bowlers in the world.
@Real Salaria, : You mean to say we will crush South africa with huge margin? may not agree with you, still south africans got lot of fire and talent..
Shocking start as I and much of the folks were predicting. Only Azhar has shown his mettle! Quite obvious 1 warm game for these guys not sufficient. Batting 1 st makes sense if your batsmen can make 300 but it does not look like it. Now SA will bat at the best time and only bat once! So day 4 and 5 dont come into play. Both openers don’t have technique to bat in SA. Sohail injury extraordinary, may be knew the wicket is sporting!
@Real Salaria, are you sure? SA will bat when pitch will be at its best, and will get 400 v pak max 150. SA will bat 1 dont forget are star bowler is Yasser who will,struggle,in this pitch with low score to defend!
All early predictions come true, max 150, SA will bat today. Rabada not going full pelt like he did against Aussies! Even then we can’t cope.
@Real Salaria, - if Pak can score some runs which looks unlikely at this rate.
Six down.....for 86. My prediction 111 all out
worst batting line up of subcontinent in this format
Congratulations Sarfraz, Welcome to Duck Club
Should have pushed this score to 200. Obviously missing Sohail and Abbas here but why isn't Fahim playing? If you aren't going to play your pace bowling all rounder in South Africa, where will you play him then?
contrasting fortunes for 2 skippers of the subcontinent in the respective boxing day tests. while one leads the way for his team to register 200/2, the other leads the way to the pavilion.
Today is the day when both India and Pakistan faces almost equal opponents. Let us see who nails and who fails.!
Atleast Babar showed high promise....but nothing else. Amir took few blows, but our captain could not be bothered! I just feel our bowlers given low score will struggle...this is what happens normally. Yasser will be redundant on this pitch unless it goes on to 4th day. Really shocking preparation for this serious. We have once again given a rookie bowler his best returns. I am beginning to think captain will go and coaching staff by end of this series.
@aldab, oh dear , your prediction was so close , great.
All those who had much to say against the "most-hyped team" in the world, please show your face now. look up the archives, India put up a much better show in the first Test, and could have even won with some luck going their way.
@sam,
,,,,,worst in ANY format
India got all out on 130 against Australia B
Can't win at home (UAE) and certainly can't win abroad!