1st Test: Pakistan fight back after Olivier takes six
Pakistan fought back after being bowled out for 181 as bowlers dominated on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.
Duanne Olivier took six for 37 as the hosts subjected Pakistan to an onslaught of aggressive, short-pitched bowling.
South Africa struggled in reply, reaching 127 for five at the close, with left-armers Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi both taking two wickets.
Teenager Afridi struck with successive deliveries, dismissing Dean Elgar and captain Faf du Plessis as South Africa lost three wickets without scoring a run to sink to 43 for four.
Theunis de Bruyn (29) and Temba Bavuma (38 not out) seemed to be regaining the ascendancy for South Africa as they added 69 for the fifth wicket but De Bruyn was caught behind off Amir late in the day to leave the match evenly poised.
Consistently hostile
Olivier, effectively South Africa's fifth-choice fast bowler, gained his sixth Test cap following injuries to Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi. He was consistently hostile, especially in a seven-over spell after lunch when he ripped through Pakistan's middle order, taking three for 17.
The paceman stole the limelight for South Africa on a day when Dale Steyn became South Africa's leading all-time wicket-taker.
Steyn took the second wicket of the match, having Fakhar Zaman caught at second slip, to claim the South African record with 422 Test scalps but had no further success. He was punished for 40 runs in four overs in his third spell of the day as Babar Azam went on the attack while batting with the tail. Azam hit 10 of his 15 fours off Steyn, who finished with one for 66.
Azam made a defiant 71 off 79 balls on a pitch already showing signs of uneven bounce. Hasan Ali (21) supported Azam in a ninth-wicket stand of 67, easily the best of the innings.
Olivier's first victim was Shan Masood, who was playing in place of Haris Sohail, who suffered a knee injury during the pre-match warm-up. Masood looked competent as he and Azhar Ali put on 37 for the third wicket before a lifting delivery deflected off his thigh pad onto the stumps. Olivier followed up by trapping Asad Shafiq leg before wicket before he took the wickets of Azhar Ali, captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir after the break.
South Africa lost Aiden Markram early, leg before to Hasan Ali, but Elgar and Hashim saw off some tight bowling by Hasan and Mohammad Amir. The advantage seemed to be shifting when Elgar hit three boundaries off successive balls from Hasan.
Amir returned to the attack after a short break and had Amla caught at gully for eight, the latest in a string of low scores by the veteran batsman.
Tall left-armer Afridi, 18, playing in his second Test, followed up in the next over when Elgar was caught at first slip, trying to withdraw his bat, and Du Plessis was greeted by a ball which reared off a good length and he was caught at gully. The South African captain looked suspiciously at the pitch before departing.
Lineups:
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.
Time to prove that Pakistan is good even outside UAE and middle east.
South Africa batting line up is very fragile. Their highest run scorer in the last two series against Australia and India, ABD is missing. That will be a big void for the Proteas.
And it's two down.
167 ...All Out.......Wait....
62/4... Better play against uganda
South Africa missing Philander, ABD and Lungi. Lets see how Pakistan fares against a depleted South African side.
four down
Haris Sohial knee is perfect when playing in UAE but the pain occurs when playing outside of UAE, inexplicable.
A highly challenging overseas tour of South Africa by the greenshirts where so far, they have never won a test series. A great test of endurance, talents, grit, determination and strong mental, physical and spiritual characteristics of green-clad batsmen against one of the best pace-attack batteries of fast bowlers in the world.
@Real Salaria, : You mean to say we will crush South africa with huge margin? may not agree with you, still south africans got lot of fire and talent..
Shocking start as I and much of the folks were predicting. Only Azhar has shown his mettle! Quite obvious 1 warm game for these guys not sufficient. Batting 1 st makes sense if your batsmen can make 300 but it does not look like it. Now SA will bat at the best time and only bat once! So day 4 and 5 dont come into play. Both openers don’t have technique to bat in SA. Sohail injury extraordinary, may be knew the wicket is sporting!
@Real Salaria, are you sure? SA will bat when pitch will be at its best, and will get 400 v pak max 150. SA will bat 1 dont forget are star bowler is Yasser who will,struggle,in this pitch with low score to defend!
All early predictions come true, max 150, SA will bat today. Rabada not going full pelt like he did against Aussies! Even then we can’t cope.
@Real Salaria, - if Pak can score some runs which looks unlikely at this rate.
Six down.....for 86. My prediction 111 all out
worst batting line up of subcontinent in this format
Congratulations Sarfraz, Welcome to Duck Club
Should have pushed this score to 200. Obviously missing Sohail and Abbas here but why isn't Fahim playing? If you aren't going to play your pace bowling all rounder in South Africa, where will you play him then?
contrasting fortunes for 2 skippers of the subcontinent in the respective boxing day tests. while one leads the way for his team to register 200/2, the other leads the way to the pavilion.
Today is the day when both India and Pakistan faces almost equal opponents. Let us see who nails and who fails.!
Atleast Babar showed high promise....but nothing else. Amir took few blows, but our captain could not be bothered! I just feel our bowlers given low score will struggle...this is what happens normally. Yasser will be redundant on this pitch unless it goes on to 4th day. Really shocking preparation for this serious. We have once again given a rookie bowler his best returns. I am beginning to think captain will go and coaching staff by end of this series.
@aldab, oh dear , your prediction was so close , great.
All those who had much to say against the "most-hyped team" in the world, please show your face now. look up the archives, India put up a much better show in the first Test, and could have even won with some luck going their way.
@sam,
,,,,,worst in ANY format
India got all out on 130 against Australia B
Can't win at home (UAE) and certainly can't win abroad!
Pakistan is back now. 43 for 3
SA 4 down. Wow beautiful bowling Shaeen Afridi. Love from neighbours...
@JAY KHAN , 215 for 2 in test day one at stumps
They are leaking runs. SA batsmen de Bruyn and Temba.Bavuma are taking full advantage of erratic bowling. Pakistan bowlers needs to control line and length otherwise this 5th wicket partnership will place the home team in s strong position.
4/75 SA let us wait and watch. My support for men in green always as brothers ...... against all other teams
Tried n tested imam the nephew. Failed again.
@Real Salaria, That is the real issue they can’t play on wickets outside of UAE all their cricketing records are in UAE by the way am talking about batsmen not bowlers our bowlers generally do well on fast tracks
Pakistan has a great chance of winning against South Africa ..it is without Philander ,Morkel and ABD..