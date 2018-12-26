DAWN.COM

SC rules in Zulfi Bukhari's favour, dismisses petition seeking his disqualification

Rana BilalDecember 26, 2018

Zulfi Bukhari's appointment as a special assistant to the PM was challenged in the SC. — File
Zulfi Bukhari's appointment as a special assistant to the PM was challenged in the SC. — File

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking the disqualification of Syed Zulfikar Ali Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari, the prime minister's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

A three-member bench of the apex court, under Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqaib Nisar's stewardship, was told by the petitioner today that the Supreme Court's decision on dual nationality holders applies to Bukhari.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court, in its December 15 verdict, had declared that persons with dual nationality could not retain important government positions as they should choose between a government job and a foreign nationality.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan contested the petitioner's claim, with the chief justice clarifying that the SC had not imposed a ban in the dual nationality case and had instead only made its recommendations to the parliament.

"You should have challenged the rules of business against Zulfi Bukhari's appointment," the top judge suggested.

"The appointment of a special assistant is the prime minister's right," Justice Ahsan said, adding: "Zulfi Bukhari's case does not come under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution."

The petitioner's counsel, however, pointed out that "Zulfi Bukhari is signing foreign agreements; this is the job of a minister."

"He is working as a minister and even attending cabinet meetings," he added.

Bukhari's counsel Aitzaz Ahsan contest the petitioner's claim, saying that his client "has not claimed the status of a state minister".

At this, the chief justice told the petitioner that the court cannot sack Bukhari on his petition and can only make suggestions to the parliament.

Justice Nisar, however, sought details of Bukhari's credentials and ordered that the summary through which he was appointed a special assistant be presented in the court.

"If appointing his special assistant is the prime minister's right, it does not mean that he can do whatever he likes," the judge remarked.

After the hearing resumed following a break, the court set aside the petition but barred Bukhari from claiming the status of a minister, warning that "if he goes beyond his mandate then we will look into this matter."

Worried
Dec 26, 2018 12:45pm

A sensible verdict.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 26, 2018 12:58pm

Great decision another day another tactic of paranoid and corrupt opposition failed

Recommend 0
Kf Khan
Dec 26, 2018 01:39pm

Clearly double standards.

Recommend 0
Asad
Dec 26, 2018 01:40pm

Good decision, corrupt opposition trying hard to derail the government.

Recommend 0
Shuaib
Dec 26, 2018 01:47pm

Law is what CJ says!!!

Recommend 0
JA-Australia
Dec 26, 2018 02:04pm

Good verdict.

Foreign citizenship rule should only apply to government ministers, not to consultants and contractors hired to work under a minister. Otherwise, it would become impossible to hire any specialist from abroad.

The consultant can only make recommendations; the decision rests with the minister.

Recommend 0
Umar Aftab
Dec 26, 2018 02:11pm

The controversy over dual citizenships of public office holders and people in sensitive positions and their spouses is overblown. If Pakistan had such restrictions ZAB would not have become Pakistan’s FM or PM and AQ Khan would not have been able to serve as the head of the country’s most sensitive organization.

Recommend 0

