Railways audit report doesn't reveal any irregularities or corruption, Rafique's lawyer tells SC
The Supreme Court on Wednesday was told that an audit report on Pakistan Railways' finances during former minister Saad Rafique's tenure showed that there had been no corruption or irregularities in the state-owned company.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to losses racked up by Pakistan Railways allegedly during Rafique's incumbency.
A member of the company's finance department had earlier informed the court that it had faced losses to the tune of Rs163 billion during the PML-N government's tenure, and generated a total revenue of Rs180bn.
In April this year, the apex court had asked chartered accountancy firm AF Ferguson to carry out a forensic audit of Pakistan Railways to find out the reasons behind the colossal losses the department had faced over the last five years.
The former minister, who is currently in National Accountability Bureau custody, was presented in court today. His lawyer submitted the court-ordered audit report on Railways losses and told the bench that it didn't turn up any corruption or irregularities.
"But were there losses?" Justice Nisar inquired.
"These are not losses but a deficit that has carried on for the past 65 years," the lawyer responded.
The court ordered the auditor general and federal government to furnish their replies to Rafique's response.
Rafique also addressed the court, saying that before his term, Rs58m in pensions was paid to railways employees by the federal government, but during his tenure, the department itself had paid Rs21m.
"At least applaud this," he asked the chief justice, to which Justice Nisar responded that the PML-N stalwart would be praised when the matter is resolved.
Comments (18)
Just leave us alone already.
The way PLMN has been running state of affairs, together with PPP, I will not be surprised if the audit report identifies mega billion corruptions and irregularities ..
@Fastrack, wait for the truth to come out, why worry to get to the facts.
i agree with Khawaja i am surprised my self, no corruption but again this audit was formed during PML-n government. let see and hope but to ask the CJP for applaud its too quick Mr. qhawaja.
Railway decline in performance cannot be reversed in 5-years, they need mega alignment by government to utilize railways for bulk transportation instead of roads. Unless this is not done, any effort is a failure. Further, railway goods caarying capacity to be aligned with cobtainirazation and other specialized bulk cargoes. Passengers traffic cannot be efficient unless railway has dual railway line from Karachi to peshawar, a project delayed since 1970's. Further electrification to use Electric locomotives instead of diesel electric is the best option, planning of 1968 was still running till mid 2005 was thrown to dust, courtesy rash decision by then railway minister in Musharraf time.... Now a days, famous rhetorics is to sell or commercialize railway land by over smart Sh. Rasheed.... Utilize these land for railway infrastructures expansion instead of sgort sighted approach. Pti jiyalaas to stop criticizing and talk realities...
Put this corrupt in Jail quickly
The audit report is issued by the Audit Office and not by the office of suspect’s lawyer.. Noon League is becoming an expert in misleading people both through their own word and their representatives (lawyers)!!
Any explanation on how railway is sold at much cheaper than market price?
Import Chinese to run these jobs
Samethings Nawaz says, Samethung Zardari says and samethings thr ministers of PMLN and PPP say. So where are the billions from treasury of the country?
If there are no irregularities then there should be no
1) Unmanned crossing anywhere in Pakistan 2) Funds ready to be disbursed for cleaning and keeping the stations clean and green 3) Better facilities for passengers.
PML(N) is in the line of fire; They will not get any praise from anyone. They will be dragged into new cases everyday and will be convicted, no matter what are the merits
Very funny ... we know you now mr saad rafique
If the head of a party is corrupt, the others cannot be honest.
Internal Audit reports are not treated authenic unless corroborated by external Auditors. Just saying and denial by defence lawyer that audit reports of Railway Department donot reveal any financial or administrative irregularities is not sufficient or capable of being relied on. These counter claims must be supported by unassailable and uncontroverted documentry evidences.
@Saif Zulfiqar , The funds were embezzled by opposition parties of that time.
Do you take us for fools?
Who is he, the lawyer, it's Auditor General of Pakistan, lawyer has nothing to do with audit, you are just to defend him in the Court. not in public. In fact, they must NOT be allowed in press conference or any other public forms, must be in the Courts.